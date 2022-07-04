Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Kids Damaging Car With Basketball; Man Passed Out At Waffle House Is Just Tired

A man on Alexis Circle told police the kids across the street were playing basketball and hit his vehicle, denting it. He said he confronted the father of the kids about the incident. The father said it was not possible due to the damage of the vehicle being on top of the trunk, not the front of the trunk. However, if the man could show him video footage of his kids damaging his car, then he would work it out with him. The man showed the officer camera footage of the kids playing basketball outside, however, the ball struck the bottom, right-side of the bumper, not the trunk of the vehicle. The camera footage is unable to show any footage of the kids kicking or hitting his vehicle on the top part of the trunk of his vehicle where the dent is.

* * *

The manager of Spencer’s at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police a white female concealed store merchandise and didn’t pay. The woman was stopped at the door by loss prevention. The manager said the woman returned and paid for the items prior to police arrival. Officers did not observe the woman anywhere in the mall.

* * *

An employee at Circle K at 3729 Tennessee Ave. wanted a man trespassed indefinitely. Police spoke with the man and he agreed not to go back. He has been trespassed from multiple stores in South Chattanooga.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an alarm at Red Bank Elementary at 1100 Mountain Creek Road. They found two unsecured doors. Police cleared the building, setting off the audible alarm, and locked the unsecured doors.

* * *

A woman at 7329 Shallowford Road told police she parked her vehicle at 8 a.m. at work. Around 7:30 p.m. she left work and attempted to turn her vehicle on but when she did, it sounded like her vehicle was going to blow up. She attempted to put oil in the vehicle, but that did not work either. She checked under the vehicle and noticed her catalytic converter was stolen. She said it would cost around $600.

* * *

A woman on 7th Avenue told police she found roofing parts in her yard and said she has seen people standing outside her fence with bags. Police told her if she sees suspicious people walking around in her yard and the general area, she needs to call the police for assistance.

* **

An anonymous caller told police four people were walking around an abandoned house on Carson Avenue, maybe trying to get in. When police arrived, they saw a white sedan speed off with three or four people inside. After walking around the house, it appeared to have been unoccupied for some time and there was no new damage present.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Taco Mac at 423 Market St. on an audible alarm, as well as Walden Security calling in. An officer spoke with an employee of Walden Security who said he had located the front door of Taco Mac unsecured. The deadbolt was in the locked position outside the door frame. Police checked the inside and did not locate anyone. The responsible for Taco Mac was contacted and responded to the scene to secure the store. He said he clocked out at approximately 1:14 a.m. and thought everything was secure. He would check the cameras once he got home.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. on a report of a suspicious person in a red BMW. The officer found the car and spoke with the driver and passenger. A Walmart loss prevention officer told police this person has been told on several occasions to leave the property, but he keeps coming back causing problems. The occupants of the vehicle were officially trespassed from all Walmart property and signed a restriction form acknowledging the order to stay off property.

* * *

Police responded to the Valley Wine & Spirits Store parking lot at 3548 Cummings Hwy. on a report of a suspicious person in a red BMW. Police arrived and spoke with the driver and passenger. The owner of the property told the police that this person has been told on several occasions to leave the property by other police officers, but he keeps coming back causing problems, scaring his employees. The occupants of the vehicle were officially trespassed from the Valley Wine & Spirits property and were told in person, face to face, and acknowledging the order to keep off of the property or he will be charged with criminal trespassing.

* * *

An employee of Easy Pawn at 5712 Lee Hwy. told police sometime overnight, someone cut the rear fence to their property.

* * *

A Hibbett’s employee at 5799 Brainerd Road told police a black male wearing a mask entered the store, grabbed 17 Nike shorts ($720) and then fled in a black VW Tiguan. The vehicle shows stolen in NCIC. Police were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle.

* * *

An employee at 415 N. Market St. told police they wanted a man trespassed and he was no longer welcome on the property. He left without incident. The employee of the store is willing to prosecute if the man returns.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a silver Honda with its lights on and window down with a male driver passed out at the Waffle House at 5466 Hwy. 153. Police spoke with the man who said he was tired and trying not to drive while tired, so he had stopped to take a nap in the parking lot. As the officer spoke with the man, he appeared to wake up and seemed aware of his surroundings. He didn’t appear to be under the influence of any substances and denied needing any medical assistance. He was released to return to his home as he was now rested.