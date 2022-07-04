Tennessee's Online Unemployment System Finally Operational

TDLWD understands and apologizes for the confusion and hardship this extended system outage caused Tennesseans who depend on Jobs4TN.gov for the critical services it provides.T

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has completed the testing phase of Jobs4TN.gov and determined the system is operational and ready to resume service.The state’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI), completed the restoration of the state’s unemployment and workforce development computer system on Sunday, July 3. GSI experienced what it has called anomalous activity at its network operation centers last Sunday.The anomalous activity forced the company to take Jobs4TN.gov, and systems for approximately three dozen other states, offline.Both the unemployment and workforce development functions of Jobs4TN.gov are once again operating.Individuals who need to file a new unemployment claim, or complete weekly certifications, should follow the instructions below.

