Police Blotter: Drinking Ladies Can’t Find Their Friend; Woman Says Her Drink Was “Spiked”

A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station Street. While at the bars, one friend, Jordan, also met up with some people she knew. After some time of drinking, the woman and her friends were ready to leave. Jordan wanted to hang with the other friends she knew a little longer. The woman and her friend went to get Jordan's car to come back and pick her up. When they returned Jordan was gone and had left with her other friends. The woman was unable to get in touch with Jordan and had no clue where she went. The woman said she didn’t think Jordan was in danger, just didn't want to leave her stuck in Chattanooga. Officers checked the bars and city cafe for Jordan but were unable to locate her. The woman and her friend were headed back to Georgia and would continue to try and get in touch with Jordan.



* * *

An employee for Maclellan Shelter for Families at 717 E. 11th St. told police a tall black male wearing a green shirt and blue jeans was shaking the front gate. She asked the man to leave several times but he was refusing to do so. The man was gone when police arrived. She wanted to make police aware of the situation.

* * *

A masked white male entered Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road and went to the electronics section. He wandered around with a few items in his hands before approaching a register in electronics. He had the employee get two phones out of a case for him to look at. When she looked away after removing the phones and placing them on the counter, the man grabbed them and took off running. He has yet to be identified and Walmart is still doing inventory to see which phones they were and their cost.

* * *

A woman on E. 26th St. told police her uncle was highly intoxicated and being verbally aggressive. During the argument, he broke out the front window of the home then left in a Nissan Altima. The woman didn’t want to press charges. Police searched the area but were unable to find the man.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Esquire Drive on a call involving a man parked on the road with his truck door open playing music loudly. The officer arrived and spoke with the man who turned the music and his truck off and went inside his home.

* * *

A woman on Ryan Street said three days ago her vehicle was egged over her need for a handicap parking spot and her neighbor being parked in it. That night police observed via Ring camera two men hanging out on her back steps. The woman said these two men were shining lights into her residence. She said she went outside to yell at them and they ran off. She wanted the incidents documented.

* * *

A man at Chattanooga Billiards club at 725 Cherry St. wanted to report to police that he and his service dog Riley had been refused service. He said he was told because he had come into the bar without his dog and have let customers pet him in the past. The officer spoke with the manager who confirmed this but added, she has seen the man allow other patrons to hold Riley's leash, as well as having Riley sit at one end of the bar while the man would walk to the other.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a broken-down car on I-24 eastbound. Police met with the driver who was on his way back to Florida. He said he stopped at a gas station where his girlfriend put the wrong fuel in the vehicle. The car would not run and was a roadway hazard. Mostellers removed the vehicle and police assisted the people to 100 W 21st (District 3 hotel) for the night.

* * *

A man on 5th Avenue told police he noticed someone was following him while he was taking his friend home. When he arrived at his friend's home, he said someone came up to his window and asked was he okay, and then the person left the area in a black vehicle. Police canvassed the area for any suspicious activity but didn't locate anything.

* * *

A man on E. View Drive told police he needed someone to make a report about his neighbors in apartment 4 continuing to make noise above him. Police created a report for the man so it could be given to their landlord.

* * *

An employee at the Homewood Suites by Hilton at 2250 Center St. told police there was a man in the business center of the hotel. She had asked him to leave. When police arrived, the man was sitting on the floor asleep. The employee spoke with her manager who asked that the man be trespassed from the location. Police explained to the man he needed to leave the property and not return, that he has been trespassed from that location. The officer transported the man to Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road per his request.

* * *

Police were called to Standifer Gap Road to check for a black male on a blue bike who had been seen entering an abandoned home. The officer arrived and saw a blue bike without a seat sitting in front of the residence, but a layer of dew on the bike indicated it had been parked there since the previous night. Police didn’t find anyone within the home or on the premise.

* * *

A man at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police his 1989 Red Chevy 1500 was stolen from the side parking lot at 7 p.m. This was determined by video footage from the Motel 6. The footage showed a skinny black male (wearing a red plaid shirt and tan pants) approach the truck and step inside the driver's side door. He then drove off with the truck, which indicates that the keys must have been left inside. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on E. 10th Street told police sometime overnight, someone broke the front passenger window to her 2011 Nissan Altima.

* * *

A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she believes someone spiked her drink. She said she only had three drinks and became ill. The woman said she ate and had plenty of water. No one on scene witnessed her drink being "spiked".