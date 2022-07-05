 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Girl, 10, Killed In Boating Accident On The Tennessee River In Decatur County

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident on Saturday evening on the Tennessee River in Decatur County.

That was the single boating-related fatal incident in the state over the three-day July 4th holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend.

The preliminary TWRA investigation reports that the girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when the outboard motor contacted the tube and the girl.  The incident remains under investigation by the TWRA.

There have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2022 as compared to 13 the same time last year.

There was a serious injury incident involving two juveniles in the Holder Branch area of Fort Loudon Lake near the Cove at Concord Park.  A personal watercraft was towing an inner tube with two juveniles onboard when they were thrown into the side of an anchored pontoon boat.

The TWRA also reported eight property damage incidents.

The TWRA reported 25 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend. There were nine arrests in TWRA Region III (Upper Cumberland, Chattanooga area), eight in TWRA Region IV (East Tennessee), seven in Region II (Middle Tennessee) and one in Region I (West Tennessee).

Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. Operation Dry Water is held with the Independence Day holiday to give boating under the influence (BUI) enforcement high visibility during the peak boating season.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.


Police Blotter: Drinking Ladies Can’t Find Their Friend; Woman Says Her Drink Was “Spiked”

A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station Street. While at the bars, one friend, Jordan, also met up with some people she knew. After some time of drinking, the woman and her friends were ready to leave. Jordan wanted to hang with the ... (click for more)

Samples Of Water At 11 County Schools Found With Unsafe Lead Levels

Out of 806 water samples recently collected at 27 Hamilton County Schools, 12 (1.4%) samples included lead at a concentration at or greater than the state’s limit of 20 ppb. Officials said, "Each of these 12 water outlets were immediately removed from use, and remediation work and retesting will be performed as soon as possible. There are no concerns with the overall quality ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Is The Guy With The Gun A Good Guy Or A Bad Guy? - And Response (3)

So we have experienced another mass killing. Recently - on the very day a few gun safety measures were made into law - the Supreme Court in its infinite wisdom said it is okay to open carry your guns. My question is this - if I see a person carry a gun into my grocery store should I worry? How will I know if he is a good guy with a gun or a bad guy with a gun? I guess the ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Birmingham

It’s been a tough week for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but it all ended on a positive note with a come-from-behind victory over the Birmingham Barons Sunday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts had to come back twice against the Barons after the division leaders scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning for a 6-5 lead after leading 1-0 in the first. It wasn’t the prettiest ... (click for more)


