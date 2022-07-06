Brandi Giannunzio Faces Trial For Alleged Role In 2018 Death Case Of Two-Year-Old Annie Shell

Earlier this year, Benjamin Brown was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for the death of two-year-old Annie Shell. He is currently serving his three-year sentence.

Meanwhile, Brown’s girlfriend and Annie Shell’s original babysitter, had a hearing in regards to her alleged false reports and accessory after the fact charges. It was decided Wednesday afternoon that Brandi Giannunzio will go to trial on July 25.

“It’s the state’s understanding she made false reports,” said Judge Barry Steelman. “And in light of the amount of time this case has been pending, trial is set for July 25.”

Ms. Giannunzio had a lawyer, Hilary Hodgkins, for the last three years. But on Wednesday, the court heard she wanted to switch counsel to a lawyer who has had history in both her and Brown’s previous cases, Brandy Spurgin-Floyd.

The Shell family was present at Ms. Giannunzio’s hearing.

In August 2018, Ms. Giannunzio was supposed to babysit Annie Shell and her sister. She went to a hair salon and left Brown to watch the girls. Soon after, Annie had a seizure and was transported to the hospital.

She spent 11 days in the hospital before she died. She suffered severe trauma to the brain. Ms. Giannunzio, according to police, allegedly lied to cover up what happened the day Annie went to the hospital.