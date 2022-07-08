Lookout Mayors Want Dollar General Trucks To Bypass Towns

 Friday, July 8, 2022 96.0°F   thunderstorm in vicinity   Thunderstorm in Vicinity

Lookout Mountain, Tn. and Ga. mayors said they want Dollar General delivery trucks to bypass their section of the mountain.

Dollar General earlier opened a store across from Canyon Grill at Highway 136, then recently opened another at the Hinkle community on Lula Lake Road.

Officials said Mayors Walker Jones and David Bennett "have been in touch with Dollar General regarding their truck routes for Lookout Mountain store deliveries. DG has been very cooperative and is in the process of updating all DG and third party transportation partner drivers to different routes going up and down Lookout Mountain that are safer for our residents and their drivers.

"This is a process that does not happen overnight but will happen over the next 1 to 2 weeks.

"Mayors Jones and Bennett are also in the process of setting up a meeting(s) with TDOT, CDOT and GDOT to discuss additional solutions that will promote safety on our mountain roads.

"We will keep you updated on those conversations in the near future."


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Gregory Belk is facing charges of assaulting and choking a woman in an incident on Thursday. Police were dispatched to Caleb Place in regards to a disorder. When they arrived, a woman standing ... (click for more)



Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Sections 2-549, 2-551, and 2-552, regarding ... (click for more)

Another senseless massacre of American citizens by American citizen terrorists has happened. Proof again that there are some American citizens who do not need easy access to guns. Here are some of the ideas I have given before that might help stop these mass shootings. 1. Make these internet sites encouraging mass killing illegal just as the Internet sites for child ... (click for more)

Yes. The project to transform the former Wheland site into an entertainment district anchored by a community stadium is exciting and worth our support. It can and likely will be a lynchpin project on the continued growth of Chattanooga that increases the city and county's quality of life. Personally, I am all for it. I agree with Weston Wamp, however, that the project needs ... (click for more)

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


