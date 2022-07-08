Lookout Mayors Want Dollar General Trucks To Bypass Towns

Lookout Mountain, Tn. and Ga. mayors said they want Dollar General delivery trucks to bypass their section of the mountain.

Dollar General earlier opened a store across from Canyon Grill at Highway 136, then recently opened another at the Hinkle community on Lula Lake Road.

Officials said Mayors Walker Jones and David Bennett "have been in touch with Dollar General regarding their truck routes for Lookout Mountain store deliveries. DG has been very cooperative and is in the process of updating all DG and third party transportation partner drivers to different routes going up and down Lookout Mountain that are safer for our residents and their drivers.

"This is a process that does not happen overnight but will happen over the next 1 to 2 weeks.

"Mayors Jones and Bennett are also in the process of setting up a meeting(s) with TDOT, CDOT and GDOT to discuss additional solutions that will promote safety on our mountain roads.

"We will keep you updated on those conversations in the near future."