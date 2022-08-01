Christopher Harris, 22, Shot And Killed Sunday Afternoon

Christopher Harris, 22, of Johnson City, Tn., was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting at 4:17 p.m. Police were alerted to a shooting victim who had shown up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police determined the shooting location to be at 2500 O'Rear Street.

No arrests have been made.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.