City Industrial Development Board Gives Its Unanimous OK To Stadium Project As Backers Turn Out

Monday, August 1, 2022

With an overflow crowd of supporters of the $80 million Southside Stadium on hand, the city Industrial Development Board on Monday voted unanimously to send an Economic Impact Plan for the facility on to the City Council. 

The County Commission is expected to approve the project on Wednesday and the City Council the following Tuesday.

That will put into place the ability of a new city/county Sports Authority to issue $80 million in bonds for the project at the long-vacant U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.

John Bradford, a former Lookouts usher who now takes photos at Lookouts game, said, "I cannot imagine Chattanooga without baseball."

He said from his time at the current AT&T Field, "I have seen what baseball does for a community. It's something we cannot do without."

Misty Bolt said the stadium "will have a big impact for our city." She said, "There are a lot of 'what ifs' on the project, "but if we don't get it that's the biggest what if."

Ann Weeks, longtime leader of the South Broad Street development group, said it will be "a transformative project at the city's gateway." She said visitors coming in from the west now see "graffiti-covered buildings. It's a blight. This is not the way to introduce our visitors to this community."

Realtor and developer Matt McGauley, who said he was also representing Lamp Post Properties, also was among those speaking in support.

Lookouts managing owner Jason Freier had a long presentation and fielded numerous questions during the lengthy meeting that was paused for a lunch break.

Mr. Freier said new community stadiums at Fort Wayne, Ind., and Columbia, S.C. have yielded extensive development.

He said the construction of the stadium would be bid out through the regular city policy.

Mr. Freier said many local subcontractors would get work.

Many in the audience wore YES on the Stadium" buttons. When there was a request for members of the audience to say if they were in support, no one stood up in opposition. 


August 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone. * * * A man told police he had lost his phone sometime last night and tracked it that afternoon to Duncan Avenue. He and his friends had searched ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man With Flat Tire Can’t Decide If He Wants Police Help; Man And Woman Argue Over $40 Air Conditioner

An officer responded to a broken-down car on I-24 westbound that was pulled off onto the shoulder of the interstate with its hazard light flashing. Dispatch informed police that the complainant had a flat tire and could not get the lug nuts off of the tire. Police spoke with the driver and he said he was waiting on roadside assistance to help him change his flat tire. He denied ... (click for more)

Ron Littlefield: I Don't Believe Scurrilous Claims Against Weston Wamp

As a confirmed political independent with friends and close associates from both major parties, I generally enjoy staying out of the political fray these days. However this seems like a good time to speak up. The election of the next Hamilton County Mayor is bigger than party label and more important than a new baseball stadium, it’s about the future of our entire community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My August Garden

The stifling heat and lack of rain have played havoc with my garden and my lawn but, as August arrives and I go in search of orchids and onions, I’m glad there is an ample supply. It is my habit to begin each month with a stroll, seeking what I can share, and this month’s bounty hardly disappoints. This Thursday you can get in on the fun if you’ll share a few minutes at area ... (click for more)

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)

No Miracle Comebacks As Lookouts Fall, 3-2

Missed opportunities were the hottest topic of the day in the final game of the series between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The Trash Pandas actually had more missed chances as they stranded 16 runners on base to just 10 for the Lookouts, but they prevailed by a 3-2 final after taking better advantage of the opportunities ... (click for more)


