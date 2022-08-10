 Wednesday, August 10, 2022 75.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Immigrant Family Slaboskys Found Their Way To The Top Of Cameron Hill

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • Slabosky family

  • David, Louis and Annie Slabosky take a pony ride

  • David, Louis and Annie Slabosky pose

  • Molly, Gershon and Mathis Slabosky

  • Many of these students were from Cameron Hill

    - photo by Many

  • David Slabosky was in this class at the Second District School in 1908-1909


Members of the immigrant family the Slaboskys settled in Chattanooga and eventually found themselves at the top of Cameron Hill.

Abe Slabosky and his wife, Rosa Silverman, spent many years in a handsome, two-story brick home at 204 (later 604) Boynton Terrace.

Joe Slabosky lived several places on Cameron Hill, including at 30 East Terrace.

Abe and Joe were among the six children of Eliezer (Louis) Slabosky and Ziveah Rubin, who were married in 1865 at the close of the Civil War. They were originally from Bialstok, Poland.

Louis Slabosky was best known in Chattanooga for his rescue of the Torah scrolls from B'nai Zion Synagogue when it was destroyed by fire in 1902. The synagogue was on Carter Street.

Joe, the oldest, married Alice Chinsky. Merel married Barnett Okin. Rebecca married Max Diamond. Fannie married Morris Slate, Lena married Abraham Edelstein, and Abe married Rosa Silverman.

Louis died in 1910 and his wife in 1923.

By the turn of the century Slabosky and Silverman saloon was in operation at 317 W. Ninth St. At the time Abe Slabosky was living on Burch Street.

Joe also opened a saloon at 411 W. Ninth. He lived nearby on Fannin Street that was near Carter Street.

Louis Slabosky, who was one of the eight children of Joe Slabosky, was working as a bartender for Max Diamond, whose establishment was at 420 W. Ninth. The Diamonds lived next door.

By 1910, the Slaboskys had turned from the saloon business to the increasingly popular soft drinks. Abe had a soft drink business at 301 W. Ninth. Joe's was at 201 Market St.

Joe had moved into a house at 622 W. Sixth. Also living at this house were his daughter, Esther, who worked for Timothy Dry Goods, and Gussie, who was a clerk at Southern Express. Esther was later a nurse at Highland Sanitarium. Joe's wife, Alice, died in 1911 at the age of 43, leaving him with the houseful of children. There were six daughters and one son.

By 1918, Abe Slabosky had shifted gears once again and was in the entertainment business. He was vice president of the Mutual Amusement Company. Later, he was in charge of the Grand Theatre.

Abe had been able to acquire the fine home on Boynton Terrace, where he and his wife raised their children, David, Annie and Louis. David married Molly Kolodkin, whose home was just down the hill. Annie married Samuel Levine, who lived over a century. Louis married Toby Rabin.

Joe was also at the top of the hill, moving into 30 East Terrace, which was across from Harry McQuade. This was a house that had been built in 1908 and first occupied by James W.W. Smith, the local agent for Atlas Powder Company.

Also enjoying the view from 30 East Terrace were Annie, Esther, who now was a nurse at Highland Sanitarium, Mamie, who was a saleslady at Miller Brothers, Rose, who was a clerk for Morris Slate, and Sadie who worked for Olmsted and Crabtree. Later, Rose for many years was the office manager for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce.

By 1930, Joe had moved back down the hill to 5081/2 Pine St., and he lived there for many years.  Joe Slabosky died in 1943. 

David Slabosky, Abe's son, was an operator for WDOD Radio. Later, he was an interviewer for the Tennessee State Employment Service. David Slabosky died in 1988, while Molly Kolodkin Slabosky lived to 2012 when she was 100 years old.

 

 


