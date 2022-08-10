Erlanger Officials Say Switch To Non-Profit Should Be Completed By Early 2024

A switch at Erlanger Hospital from a public Hospital Authority subject to the Sunshine Law to a non-profit Erlanger Health should be completed by early 2024, officials said.

Attorney Richard Cowart of the Baker-Donelson law firm said the move allows Erlanger to broaden its service area and to become more competitive.

He said the eight-month process thus far has yielded a 50-page mission statement.

Under that document, Hamilton County has the right to take the hospital back over in case it gets into financial distress.

The current nine-member board will remain in place under the new set-up, though the board is authorized for from 9-15 members. The officers and medical staff will remain the same.

Attorney Cowart said Erlanger will remain a teaching hospital with a regional focus as well as a safety net facility. It will continuing providing charity care, keep its emergency department and remain a Level 1 Trauma Center.

Children's Hospital will remain in place.

The attorney said the move would not affect current personnel and their pay, benefits and pension would not be lessened.

The County Commission will name a three-member Oversight Monitor that will receive an annual report on how the non-profit is working. That group is to stay in place at lease 15 years, but might be dissolved after that.

New President Jim Coleman called it a step in the right direction and said it will make the hospital more nimble. He said hospital strategy would no longer have to be vetted at public meetings.

Commissioner Chip Baker said the move "not only allows Erlanger to compete, but to succeed."

Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said the change had proceeded "with no push back" from any group.