 Friday, August 12, 2022 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


City To Use $25 Million Federal Grant To Replace Deteriorating Wilcox Bridge; New Bridge Will Include Shared Use Path

Friday, August 12, 2022

City officials said they will use a $25 million federal grant to replace the 70-year-old, long-deteriorating Wilcox Boulevard Bridge with a new, modern structure that will better connect residents to the Tennessee River while enhancing a core logistics corridor for the city. 

 

The funding, which was granted by the U.S.

Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) program, represents one of the largest, single-item transportation investments in the city’s history. 

 

“On behalf of the City of Chattanooga, I sincerely thank President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for this historic investment into our city, which will uplift our transportation industry and ensure a more connected, healthy, and equitable future for our residents,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “I also want to thank our congressional delegation, Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Norfolk Southern, our state delegation, Mayor Jim Coppinger, our City Council and County Commission, and the many others who made this project possible.

 

"This unprecedented series of partnerships is the perfect example of the tremendous impact we can have when we work together on transformative solutions that will improve people’s lives for decades to come.”

 

He said the existing bridge has deteriorated to the extent that it can only support passenger vehicles, delaying East Chattanooga response times for first responders, and increasing the burden on the city’s local logistics and transportation industry.

 

When completed, the new bridge will expand equitable access to jobs, parks, trails, and essential services for some of the city’s most historically disadvantaged communities, while increasing safe access to one of the region’s most important logistical assets - Norfolk Southern’s DeButts Railyard, it was stated.

 

“We’re pleased to congratulate the city of Chattanooga for being awarded a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant to replace and improve the Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga” said Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley. “This bridge replacement will strengthen Chattanooga’s infrastructure network and provide a safer, more reliable route for members of the community. TDOT has a long, demonstrated history of working with the city and we look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure this project is successful.”

 

The new bridge will be engineered to modern structural integrity standards that will support CARTA buses, emergency vehicles, increased vehicular traffic, and multimodal freight to support future economic activity in East Chattanooga.

 

It will also include a new multi-use path that will directly connect East Chattanooga residents to the Riverwalk through the Wilcox Boulevard Connector - a pedestrian and bike connection the city plans to develop from Amnicola Highway at Wilcox Boulevard to the Riverwalk in the coming years.  

 


August 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals 2 Cases Of Beer While Employee Is Cleaning The Cooler; Man Believes His Girlfriend Is Posing As Another Woman Texting Him To Catch Him Cheating

August 12, 2022

Hickory Valley Road Apartment Complex Sells For $25.6 Million

August 12, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer ... (click for more)

An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million. Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road. It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres. The sale was to ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Steals 2 Cases Of Beer While Employee Is Cleaning The Cooler; Man Believes His Girlfriend Is Posing As Another Woman Texting Him To Catch Him Cheating

An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer stolen to be approximately $40. The employee described the man as a black male, approximately 60 years in age, wearing a white tank top, shorts and a hat. * * * While on routine patrol, ... (click for more)

Hickory Valley Road Apartment Complex Sells For $25.6 Million

An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million. Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road. It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres. The sale was to Vem Evergreen Llc, Clh Evergreen Llc from Tw Evergreen Owner Llc. (click for more)

Opinion

A City In Search Of A Symbol - And Response

Assurances have been given of a much larger and varied utilization of the 141-acre former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site, not merely a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Discussion of the proposed new stadium for Chattanooga has dominated the use of the dormant site. Additional usages of the property itself as well as “ripple effects” of the development intentionally move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors