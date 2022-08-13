Large Fight Breaks Out On Final Night Of Prep Football Jamboree At Finley Stadium

Chattanooga Police said a large fight broke out on the final night of the prep football jamboree at Finley Stadium.

On Saturday at 9:32 p.m., police responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse.

Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In the process, a Hamilton County deputy deployed his taser.

Police said the sound of the taser was mistaken for a gunshot and caused panic within the stadium.

The stadium was then cleared to prevent injury and continued panic among patrons.

Charges are not known at this time. One juvenile was taken into custody due to the fight.

Law enforcement and as well as contracted security worked the event to ensure no weapons were brought into the venue.

No one was harmed in the incident and no weapons were involved in the fight.