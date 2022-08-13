 Sunday, August 14, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Large Fight Breaks Out On Final Night Of Prep Football Jamboree At Finley Stadium

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Chattanooga Police said a large fight broke out on the final night of the prep football jamboree at Finley Stadium.

On Saturday at 9:32 p.m., police responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse.
 
Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In the process, a Hamilton County deputy deployed his taser.
 
Police said the sound of the taser was mistaken for a gunshot and caused panic within the stadium.
 
The stadium was then cleared to prevent injury and continued panic among patrons.
 
One juvenile was taken into custody due to the fight.
Charges are not known at this time.
 
Law enforcement and as well as contracted security worked the event to ensure no weapons were brought into the venue.
 
No one was harmed in the incident and no weapons were involved in the fight.

August 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Walgreens Is Victim Of Green Dot Scam; Restaurant Damage May Have Been Done By Disgruntled Employees

August 13, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: EVADING ARREST SPEEDING DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED ... (click for more)

A woman at Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 called police and said an employee took a call from an anonymous phone number. The employee said that the caller claimed to be the store manager and asked ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES-MATEO, CANDY Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: EVADING ARREST SPEEDING DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BATTLE, DAMONTE MARQUEL 875 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ROBBERY BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH 324 ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Walgreens Is Victim Of Green Dot Scam; Restaurant Damage May Have Been Done By Disgruntled Employees

A woman at Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 called police and said an employee took a call from an anonymous phone number. The employee said that the caller claimed to be the store manager and asked her to validate seven green dot debit cards and give him the numbers. The woman said the total of the seven cards was $2,251.71. The store attempted to cancel the cards but was unable to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Neighbors Unite To Express Concerns About New Apartment Complex

Response to: Neighbors to Planned 708-Unit Apartment Complex Register Their Disapproval Clarifying the Record As a member of the large group who gathered to express their concerns about the proposed 708-unit apartment complex, I am writing to express my appreciation for and pride in our community. Our community is primarily made up of small, diverse, and unorganized neighborhoods. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors