Man Arrested For Robbing Longtime Friend At Gunpoint

Quinton Markquice Jones, Jr., 18, was arrested for the aggravated robbery of a longtime friend that took place on May 29.



Police received a call from a man on Jenega Trail around 1:35 p.m. on May 29 regarding a robbery. The victim and his mother told police the robbery occurred in front of the apartments at 2600 Glenwood Pkwy.



The victim said his friend, Jones, and three other people picked him up at his father's residence in a silver sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Honda. He said he had known Jones for seven or eight years and they had grown up together, gone to school together and hung out a lot.



He said when he got into the car, he saw Jones in the front passenger seat, a light-skinned black male driving, a heavy-set black male he knew by nickname in the rear seat, along with another small black male, who he thought to be about 11 or 12 years old. The victim said he sat in the rear seat. He said heavy-set man had a teal colored handgun on him. He said they rode around for awhile, then drove to the south side to a house where guns are kept. Once there, he said Jones and the driver got out and went into the house. He said when they returned, his friend was in possession of a black pistol with a tan colored magazine in it and the driver was in possession of an AR style rifle or AR pistol.



He said they then drove to the apartments on Glenwood Parkway and parked. He said Jones then pointed his firearm at him and demanded his money. The driver and the smaller black male pointed firearms at him also and the heavy-set male put his handgun to the victim's head.

Out of fear, the victim complied with their demands and gave them his cell phone and $265 cash. He said the heavy-set male then took his iPhone XR and told him to give them the code to unlock the phone or they would kill him. He said Jones then told the heavy-set male to "kill that nigga."



The victim said after he complied with their demands, he said he was left on the side of the road on Glenwood Parkway. The victim then ran to an apartment and called his mother, who came to pick him up and took him home, where they called police.



The victim showed police a picture of Jones and also of the heavy-set male, who police identified as a 17-year-old. Police found that Jones was out on bond for a weapons offense and a felony auto theft charge.



Police found probable cause to charge Jones and the 17-year-old with aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.