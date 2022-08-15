 Monday, August 15, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Arrested For Robbing Longtime Friend At Gunpoint

Monday, August 15, 2022
Quinton Markquice Jones, Jr.
Quinton Markquice Jones, Jr.

Quinton Markquice Jones, Jr., 18, was arrested for the aggravated robbery of a longtime friend that took place on May 29.

Police received a call from a man on Jenega Trail around 1:35 p.m. on May 29 regarding a robbery. The victim and his mother told police the robbery occurred in front of the apartments at 2600 Glenwood Pkwy.  

The victim said his friend, Jones, and three other people picked him up at his father's residence in a silver sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Honda. He said he had known Jones for seven or eight years and they had grown up together, gone to school together and hung out a lot. 

He said when he got into the car, he saw Jones in the front passenger seat, a light-skinned black male driving, a heavy-set black male he knew by nickname in the rear seat, along with another small black male, who he thought to be about 11 or 12 years old. The victim said he sat in the rear seat. He said heavy-set man had a teal colored handgun on him. He said they rode around for awhile, then drove to the south side to a house where guns are kept. Once there, he said Jones and the driver got out and went into the house. He said when they returned, his friend was in possession of a black pistol with a tan colored magazine in it and the driver was in possession of an AR style rifle or AR pistol.

He said they then drove to the apartments on Glenwood Parkway and parked. He said Jones then pointed his firearm at him and demanded his money. The driver and the smaller black male pointed firearms at him also and the heavy-set male put his handgun to the victim's head.

Out of fear, the victim complied with their demands and gave them his cell phone and $265 cash. He said the heavy-set male then took his iPhone XR and told him to give them the code to unlock the phone or they would kill him. He said Jones then told the heavy-set male to "kill that nigga."

The victim said after he complied with their demands, he said he was left on the side of the road on Glenwood Parkway. The victim then ran to an apartment and called his mother, who came to pick him up and took him home, where they called police.  

The victim showed police a picture of Jones and also of the heavy-set male, who police identified as a 17-year-old.  Police found that Jones was out on bond for a weapons offense and a felony auto theft charge. 

Police found probable cause to charge Jones and the 17-year-old with aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.


Governor Lee Announces Key Governor’s Office Appointments

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as chief legal counsel, effective Sept. 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the ... (click for more)

Our Safety Is Gone

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't ... (click for more)


