Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Threatens To Take An Uber To Her House And Kick Her Door In; Couple Works Together To Steal Items From The Boot Barn

Deadline Nearing For Candidates For Municipal Offices To Qualify

Visitor At Correctional Facility Charged With Murder After Passing Drugs To An Inmate Via A Kiss

A woman on W. 38th Street told police her ex-boyfriend was contacting her by phone saying he was coming to her residence in an Uber and was going to kick her door in. The woman was requesting ... (click for more)

The Thursday at noon deadline for candidates for local municipal offices to qualify is rapidly approaching. All elections are for four-year terms. Several of the municipalities have staggered ... (click for more)