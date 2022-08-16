August 16, 2022
A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility will now face murder charges following the overdose death of an inmate.
Rachal Dollard was taken into ... (click for more)
A woman on W. 38th Street told police her ex-boyfriend was contacting her by phone saying he was coming to her residence in an Uber and was going to kick her door in. The woman was requesting police response to the residence to prevent anything from happening. The ex-boyfriend never arrived at the woman's address during the time police were there. The woman's residence was added
The Thursday at noon deadline for candidates for local municipal offices to qualify is rapidly approaching.
All elections are for four-year terms.
Several of the municipalities have staggered terms so that some incumbents are not up for election this year.
At Collegedale, Commissioners Ethan White and Phil Garver have not picked up.
Billy Burnette, Morty Lloyd, Ted Rogers
Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units.
In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk
A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners.
Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department
The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham.
That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field.
The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they
Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't