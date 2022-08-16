Clifton Hills Man Found With Heroin, Other Drugs, Loaded Gun And Homemade Gun

A Clifton Hills man has been found with heroin in a silicone container, marijuana and meth bagged for resale, a loaded 9 mm pistol and a homemade zip gun. The items were found in a shed at 3608 Clio Ave.

Scotty Espy, 50, is charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of ice meth for resale, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers had gone to the address because Espy was wanted for a probation violation for drugs for resale.

Officers had to kick in the door to the shed and found Espy inside.