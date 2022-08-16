3rd-Place District 8 Candidate Malarie Marsh Announces Support For Marie Mott

District 8 City Council candidate Malarie Marsh announced she is backing Marie Mott, who will face off with Interim Marvene Noel in a runoff election on Sept. 15, 2022.

In the Aug. 4 election, Ms. Mott was the top vote-getter and Ms. Marsh was third.



Ms. Marsh said, "Marie Mott, 34, would be the first Councilwoman for District 8 if elected. She has served as the former chairperson for Civic Engagement with the Hamilton County/Chattanooga NAACP Branch before graduating as a Class of 2022 Harvard Emerging Leader in May.



"I made being a voice for the community the center of my campaign. I started my campaign a few months ago to defeat Marvene Noel. And I will tell you, that has not changed except how we will do it. Now is the time to unite in the people's best interest so we can take care of our communities and provide opportunities for everyone.

"Ms. Mott and I promised to work together no matter who lost. I am a woman of my word, and we both ran clean campaigns against one another. I respect Ms. Mott and know she will do what's in the community's best interest. If you backed my campaign, I'm now asking you to back Marie Mott.

"I am grateful for the experience of running for public office and I look forward to using my skills and knowledge to continue to be an advocate for the underserved. That I have been doing for 17 years. Let’s continue to spread unity and love."