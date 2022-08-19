Police Blotter: Nearly $1 Million Stolen From Business Account; Tenant Becomes Angry When Given 3-Day Lease Termination

A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has been stolen from their account. She said they haven't closed the account, but they do monitor their transactions more thoroughly.

* * *

The president of Brainerd Lumber Company at 4401 Rossville Blvd. told police when one of his employees checked the fence line this morning, he found a large section had been cut and damaged. He said the damage could be around $500. The man explained that people cutting the fence happens pretty regularly and they do not know who is responsible.

* * *

An officer was flagged down on S. Holtzclaw Avenue by two people. They were requesting transportation to the Chattanooga Airport. Both said they had no money for transportation at this time. The officer gave both a ride to the Airport with no incident.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Walgreens at 2289 Gunbarrel Road. Police arrived and spoke with the manager who asked for the man to be trespassed from the store. He was and left without issue.

* * *

A woman on Andrews Street told police she keeps getting phone calls from a "Tim" who says he is with a Police Officer Association and is asking for donations. The woman said "Tim" said she has a pretty voice and the woman views this as unprofessional and makes her concerned that "Tim" might be some type of predator. She believes he isn’t with any group or association. The woman has received two phone calls over the last six months and has not donated any money.

* * *

A woman at the Discovery Museum at 321 Chestnut St. told police her white 2017 Lexus RX was scratched while at this location. She didn’t want a damaged property report or to report the damage to her insurance.

* * *

An Orange Grove Center employee told police a passenger side window of the listed vehicle was broken while it was parked in a parking lot of 2298 Ramsey St.

* * *

While walking up Sylvan Drive during a fugitive self-initiated call, police observed two brass 7.62 casings in the street. Police picked up the shell casings and turned them into CPD Property Division. These casings were unrelated to the fugitive call.

* * *

A man on W. 38th Street told police his nephew asked his niece to borrow her motor scooter and has been gone for over an hour with it. The man said he has texted, called and visited his nephew’s address but was unable to locate him. An officer arrived, located the nephew, retrieved the motor scooter from him and returned it to the man.

* * *

A man at the Red Roof Inn at 2431 Williams St. told police while he was showering at 10 p.m., someone stole his 2004 Tahoe. The man didn’t know the VIN number to his vehicle and it hadn’t been registered yet.

* * *

Police reported a suspicious vehicle at 4500 Central Ave. in the playground/park parking lot. The hours for the park end at dusk. Police ran the vehicle's information, and, while the registration was expired, it did not show as stolen.

* * *

A resident in an assisted living home on Mountain Creek Road told police earlier in the evening he had some people over who banged the door to get in. Officers were called in for suspicious persons. They contacted the citizens and determined there was nothing going on and closed the report out. The man was afraid that the facility operators would be angry with him because police came out and asked the officer to document again that there were no problems and police were not needed.

* * *

Police responded to the 700 block of W. Main Street on the report of a person throwing things into the roadway. They found a man who lives under the bridge and saw trash on the sidewalk but not in the roadway. Police asked the man to clean it up, which he did.

* * *

A woman on Vine Street told police she discovered some damage on her rental vehicle, a white 2021 Hyundai Kona. There was a small scratch on the passenger side front fender and she had left it parked on the street in front of her house. She noticed that another vehicle on the street had been vandalized as well. It has been parked there a couple of months but it is not hers. She notified the rental company (Enterprise) and brought the vehicle in, but they told her not to worry about it. There are no estimates.

* * *

A tenant on Hickory Valley Road became very angry after being given a three-day lease termination letter. The employee said the tenant was shouting and yelling inside of the office before leaving prior to police arrival.