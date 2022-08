Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACOSTA CUIN, JONNATHAN S

2623 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



AVERY, TAYLOR MACK

728 BACON TRAIL APT 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BLAKEMORE, SAMUEL EUGENE

3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211167

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDIPASQUALE, BRIANNA RENEE1001 N NATCHEZ ROAD APT A5 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EWTON, SHERRY MARIE15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORGRISHAM, DANIEL E6667 SAWTOOTH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARRIS, AMY ELAINE5330 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 373975830Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHERNANDEZ, KENDAL BREANN175 BUSTOS LANE DAYTON, 373211491Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHERNANDEZ-MORALES, MARVIN LEONE1104 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOUSTON, MICHEAL PAUL3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUBBARD, JOSHUA RAY7613 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37464Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUGHES, RONNIE LEE9106 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONJACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJOHNSON, WILLIAM RANDY111 BENT CREEK DR WOODSTOCK, 30189Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSJONES, ALEXIS DENIECE3982 ARBOR PACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTKYLE, CHARLTON DUANE1005 PAWNEE TRL MADISON, 371155640Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLACEY, CAMERON RYAN8809 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMCDANIEL, MADISON NICOLE3241 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMERCIERS, TREVOR D4636 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTNAVARRETE, CARLOS RODRIQUEZ2115 ELEDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORELLANA, EDWARDMATTHEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOTONEAL, HENRY1825 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOWENBY, KIRSTEN DANIELLE34 CRAWLEY LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPHINAZEE, ERIC7104 GENOA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONPITTMAN, JANEA NICOLE3219 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARREED, BETTY JOHANNAH1830 FANT DR APT D24 FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONREED, JASON LEE3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 117 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGSANTANA, DORYS VERONICA773 STEWART RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000SHROPSHIRE, MICHELLE DENISE3116 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMPSON, CAMERON DEVONTE3823 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTHOMPSON, JESSE SEABRON2006 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)