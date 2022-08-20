Police Blotter: Woman Bangs On Door Where Boyfriend Is With Another Woman; Woman Wires Scammer $40,000

An officer responded to a disorder on Winter Lane. A woman said she was at the residence knocking on the door, as she believed her boyfriend was there with another woman. The officer spoke with the resident who said she was the one who called police as there was someone banging on her door and she was unsure who the person was. The resident said she had never looked out to see who the person was who was banging on her door. Also at the residence was the first woman’s boyfriend, who also said he was not sure who the person was banging on the door to the residence. When the man was told it was his girlfriend at the door, he asked to talk with her while police were present to prevent any further disorder. The officer remained so the man and woman could talk until she left.

* * *

A man told police his blue Chevy Tahoe had been involved in an accident and was towed to a towing company on Airport Road. When he arrived to gather his belongings, he found that items were stolen from the vehicle while it was at the wrecker lot. He said the items stolen were two Memphis 12's subwoofers and box, 7500 power amp and Dewalt impact wrench and accessories.

* * *

While on patrol on Pineville Road, an officer saw a silver Volvo XC6 SUV with its hatchback open and unoccupied. In plain view the officer could see an employee ID card hanging from the review mirror. The vehicle registration indicated the same owner as the ID. The address of the registration was not for the apartment complex. There were several items visible in the car (skateboard and a duffel bag with unknown contents). The officer spoke with the resident of apartment #54 which had their lights on, and they indicated the owner of that vehicle lived above them in #56. The officer tried to speak with the owner of the car but received no answer at the door. The officer secured the rear hatchback door of the car and ensured the other doors were locked.

* * *

A woman on Kellys Ferry Road told police she heard a loud noise outside the front of her residence. When she checked her security camera on the front porch it was facing upwards toward the ceiling of her front porch. The woman didn’t catch anyone on the camera tampering with anything. Responding officers checked the property and found everything to be secure and located no one on the property.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police she was in a verbal disorder with her wife. She said at no time did anything physical take place and her wife had already left the residence.

* * *

A man on St. Elmo Avenue told police sometime during the night someone entered their 2020 Hyundai Palisades and stole several items. Items were dumped out on the driver’s seat of the vehicle and the driver's door was left open.

* * *

A woman at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police she lost her Coach wallet that contained miscellaneous credit/debit cards, miscellaneous IDs and her checkbook.

* * *

A man on Youngstown Road was upset because he was trying to move a mobile home through the street and a man’s BMW was parked on the side of the road. Officers were able to help the owner of the BMW move his vehicle to give them plenty of room to move the mobile home through.

* * *

A man on South Crest Road told police when he left that morning his city trash can was still there. When he arrived home in the afternoon the trash can was gone. The man went out on his own and looked around the area for it, but couldn’t find the trash can. The man and the garbage company do not have record of the identifying numbers on the trash can. The man believes it was a homeless person, but there is no suspect information.

* * *

Police received a call about a disorder with a weapon on Scruggs Street. The caller said a man waved a gun at a broken-down vehicle. Police found the broken-down vehicle near Scruggs Street and Pierce Avenue. The vehicle was occupied by three women. Police asked did someone point a gun at them and they said a man waved as he drove past.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Market Street where a man said he was in a verbal disorder with his girlfriend, he only knows by "Edna." The man was unable to provide a date of birth or last name for "Edna." He said the argument was verbal only and wanted "Edna" to leave his residence. The man said “Edna" had left prior to police arrival and that he no longer needed police.

* * *

A woman on Greenbrook Lane called police and said her mother took her old computer to Best Buy and picked up a new one. Her mother received emails from a scammer using an email address similar to the woman’s and her granddaughter's. The emails from her granddaughter said she was in some trouble and needed $40,000. Her mother wired the scammer $40,000 to a Wells Fargo account in her granddaughter's name from her TVFCU account.