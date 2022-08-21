 Sunday, August 21, 2022 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Man Who Was In Car Stopped For Headlight Violation Gets 135 Months In Federal Prison For Meth Sales

Sunday, August 21, 2022

A man who was in a car stopped by East Ridge Police on a headlight violation has wound up with 135 years in federal prison.

Anthony Painter appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Painter earlier pleaded guilty to selling meth.

East Ridge Police said Painter was a passenger in a car that was stopped on Aug. 1, 2021. It was found that he was wanted for outstanding warrants so he was placed in handcuffs.

A search of Painter turned up weight scales with a white residue on it.

He admitted that he sold meth, and he said meth could be found in a backpack in the vehicle. Several grams of meth were in the backpack.

 


Police Blotter: Woman Reports Car Stolen, But Just Forgot Where She Parked; Woman Staying In Abandoned House Has Medicine Stolen

Chattanooga Man Gets 42 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon With A Weapon

A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police her rental car had been stolen. She arrived at Walmart at 6:50 p.m.,parked the car in the parking lot, and walked out of Walmart at 7:39 ... (click for more)

Marshawn Harris has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison after he was caught with a gun while having a felony record. He appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. On Oct. 9, 2021, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Reports Car Stolen, But Just Forgot Where She Parked; Woman Staying In Abandoned House Has Medicine Stolen

A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police her rental car had been stolen. She arrived at Walmart at 6:50 p.m.,parked the car in the parking lot, and walked out of Walmart at 7:39 p.m. and noticed it had been stolen. Police were able to help the woman by giving her a ride to Enterprise. The 2020 Mitsubishi was entered into NCIC as stolen. While in the area on a separate ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Man Gets 42 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon With A Weapon

Marshawn Harris has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison after he was caught with a gun while having a felony record. He appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. On Oct. 9, 2021, East Ridge Police stopped a vehicle they believed to be stolen. Harris was inside the vehicle with a Glock .45 caliber pistol. (click for more)

Opinion

Volkswagen's Woke Agenda Demeans Women And Community - And Response (4)

Noticing Roy’s Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall “Girls School” this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with “woke” here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense. This weekend the Volkswagen plant is purporting to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of women at Volkswagen. At this annual event at their plant in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Reeling

I like to think our private schools in Chattanooga are smarter than to run face-first into a profound hornet’s nest like Nashville’s prestigious Harpeth Hall has just done. Last week the “woke” thinkers at the all-girls school let it slip the school would consider accepting “any student who identifies as a girl” due to a just-passed “Gender Diversity Philosophy.” Ever since, the ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Run Unbeaten Streak To Seven Games

After many shots go astray, the Chattanooga Red Wolves prevail over South Georgia Tormenta FC, 2-1, to grow their unbeaten streak to seven games. Though, that outcome did not look promising early in the first half. A sleep walking Red Wolves squad was caught off guard by a counterattack by Tormenta within the first ten minutes of action. Tormenta, who implemented a new formation ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC, Michigan Stars Play To 0-0 Draw

Chattanooga FC remain in first place of the East Division after a 0-0 draw with the Michigan Stars on Saturday night. It was the perfect night for the beautiful game as 3,072 fans cheered on the boys in blue, but dominance didn’t convert to goals as the two sides shared the spoils. Chattanooga entered the match in need of points after losing two games on the bounce. The visiting ... (click for more)


