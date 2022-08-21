Man Who Was In Car Stopped For Headlight Violation Gets 135 Months In Federal Prison For Meth Sales

A man who was in a car stopped by East Ridge Police on a headlight violation has wound up with 135 years in federal prison.

Anthony Painter appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Painter earlier pleaded guilty to selling meth.

East Ridge Police said Painter was a passenger in a car that was stopped on Aug. 1, 2021. It was found that he was wanted for outstanding warrants so he was placed in handcuffs.

A search of Painter turned up weight scales with a white residue on it.

He admitted that he sold meth, and he said meth could be found in a backpack in the vehicle. Several grams of meth were in the backpack.