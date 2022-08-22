 Monday, August 22, 2022 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Northgate Mall Employee Kidnapped As He Leaves Work; Police Later Said He Was Safe and Unharmed

Monday, August 22, 2022
A Northgate Mall employee was kidnapped as he left work early Monday morning. Police later reported that the 43-year-old man was safe and unharmed.
 
At 4:22 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a kidnapping. Police were notified that a man had been robbed, kidnapped, and his vehicle taken from the 200 block of Northgate Mall Drive.
 
The victim advised that he had just left work at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police didn’t see any green paint but the floors appeared to be clean. Due to the woman’s age, 86, police asked a series of questions which she was able to answer successfully. Police contacted ... (click for more)

Ooltewah Man Gets 20 Years For Rape Of Uber Driver

An Ooltewah man has pleaded guilty in the rape of a female Uber driver in an incident in January that began at the Chili's on Gunbarrel Road. Zachery Johnson was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and carjacking. In an appearance before Judge Tom Greenholtz, he pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and aggravated ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow No Compromise On Soring

For many years a scurrilous faction of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry has tortured and maimed these majestic animals. They use chemical irritants to sore the hooves and forelegs of these horses in order to achieve what’s known as the ‘Big Lick,’ a gruesome and unnatural prance some twisted trainers and owners adore. The Humane Society has valiantly fought the evil side ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering ... (click for more)


