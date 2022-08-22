Northgate Mall Employee Kidnapped As He Leaves Work; Police Later Said He Was Safe and Unharmed

A Northgate Mall employee was kidnapped as he left work early Monday morning. Police later reported that the 43-year-old man was safe and unharmed.

At 4:22 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a kidnapping. Police were notified that a man had been robbed, kidnapped, and his vehicle taken from the 200 block of Northgate Mall Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim advised that he had just left work at the time of the incident.The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.