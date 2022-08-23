Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this on the security cameras. The man called back and said he was a mistaken; it was a man staying there looking for cigarette butts in the buckets, that happened to be next to the bikes.

* * *

A prowler was reported at a residence on E. 32nd Street. Police drove to the back alley and around the block looking for a suspicious person, but located no one. Police then spoke with the caller, who said the person had been standing at their back door. She said when the person saw her, they ran away. The woman was not able to give any description of the person who was looking through the window.

* * *

Police were monitoring several gang members' social media, and while on a man's page police could see several men who are known to carry firearms in the video. Upon further observation of the video, police could tell the men were on Hughes Avenue. Due to the fact the 3000 block of Hughes Avenue is a very long and straight street, police approached by driving behind the houses on the east side of Hughes Avenue. As police got near a residence on Hughes Avenue, police saw a group of young women and one man on the front porch. Police pointed the spotlight toward the house and observed a known gang member standing near some chairs. The man began to climb over the railing of the porch and started to run. Police began to look around on the porch and observed a firearm sitting behind the chairs where the man had been standing. Police asked the women if they knew who the firearm belonged to, but no one knew it was there. The firearm was transported to the Property Division.

* * *



A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police that people were trying to open her doors, but they left before police arrived. The woman had obvious health issues and may be imagining this. She has reported the same thing multiple times.

* * *

The property owner at Labeling Way/Nature's Brands Inc., 367 Labeling Way, told police that his building was vandalized over the weekend. He said the vandals caused about $11,000 worth of damage, but did not provide any suspect information. The business was added to the Watch List for the next two weeks. Exterior fixtures that were damaged were: office windows; air compressor, electrical; wall gutter; light plates wall; surveillance cameras and wires; electrical outlet; HVAC short circuit; and side concrete wall.

* * *

A man told police he had been driving on an expired tag since March and that morning he went to the Tag & Title Office to obtain a new tag. He said he was told a person already came into the office and purchased a new tag in his name. The man said the security video is too old for them to go back and check. He said he has the renewal that was mailed to him to renew his tag. He said he does not know how the person got the information to get the new tag. He said he needs a police report in order to get a tag for his vehicle.

* * *

A man on Williams Street told police that morning he was informed by his neighbor that sometime before overnight someone broke out the right side rear passenger window of his 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser. He said the person also stole several items. He said he has not determined exactly what all was taken, but he will complete a list and email it to police later.

* * *



A disorder was reported at a residence on Curtis Street. A woman told police she had been involved in a verbal disorder with her brother. She said at no point did the disorder become physical. She said her brother came over asking for money, which led to an argument. When her brother realized she had called police, he fled the area prior to police arrival. Police discovered the brother had several active warrants. Police checked the area, but did not locate him.

* * *

Police were flagged down on Cherokee Boulevard by a city of Chattanooga Public Works employee regarding a homeless woman with an aggressive dog near the Starbucks in the area of 100 Cherokee Blvd. The employee said that he was part of a team working the Central Business District, emptying the public trash cans. While attempting to empty containers in front of the Starbucks, a homeless woman had fallen asleep on the Starbucks furniture while her large pit bull was unrestrained. As workers began emptying the containers in the area, the pit bull became aggressive and started chasing them. Citizens in the area attempted to help restrain the pit bull, but were unsuccessful. The employee said after some time, the owner did wake up and was able to get the leash on the dog. Police found the woman still lounging on the outdoor furniture, with the dog on a leash. The woman denied letting her dog loose and said that another homeless man had antagonized the dog to get him excited. The employee said he did want the incident documented in the event they have any further problems from the woman's dog.

* * *



A man on Mitchell Avenue told police that at approximately 6 a.m. his matte black beach cruiser

bicycle was stolen from his porch. He said the bicycle has a basket on the front handle bars, as well as over the rear tire. He said the back basket has two additional baskets attached. The bike also has fenders over the tires. The man sent police a video of the theft. The suspect appears to be a slender white male wearing a baseball cap and black jacket.

* * *



The manager of the Majestic, 311 Broad St., showed police where someone smashed four glass cases containing movie posters. The glass cases are located on the outside of the business. There was no suspect information.

* * *

A woman at Spring Creek Road and Brainerd Road told police that her Kia ran out of gas. She had a gas can, so police took her to the Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road. She got gas and was able to leave.

* * *

A woman on Broomsedge Trail told police that overnight someone cut the catalytic converter off of her 2002 Honda Accord and took it. She said she has not had the vehicle repaired yet and does not know the cost.

* * *

A man was reported to be causing a disorder on Boynton Terrace Apartments on Boynton Drive. The caller, an associate of Boynton Terrace Apartments, said the man came into the main entrance and was observed yelling and acting disorderly. She said she wished to criminally trespass him from the property. Police made contact with the man at W. MLK Boulevard/Gateway Avenue and told him that he was trespassed from all Boynton Terrace Apartments and, should he return to the property, he could be arrested for criminal trespassing. The man was checked for wants/warrants, which came back negative.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street Court, College Hill Courts had been unlawfully sub-leasing her public housing residence to other people and now wished for them to leave, but they refused. The Housing Authority, along with CPD, responded to the scene and informed the woman she was in violation for sub-leasing her residence. Police also spoke to people who said they had been living at the residence for around a year. Police informed both of them they had until later that evening to leave the premises. Police gave both of them ample time to gather their belongings and depart. The woman was asked to call back about the matter at any time.