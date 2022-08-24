August 24, 2022
A woman on Kingsridge Drive told police she made a purchase from a caterer for $1,576 and soon after that purchase she saw several additional $1,576 charges from the catering company and other unauthorized charges on her credit card through a Square account. She said the unauthorized charges, not including the extra catering charges, totaled $20,488. She said she also had unauthorized
A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.
At 12:49 a.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 6715 Crooked Cove Way.
The first engine arrived on the scene and reported smoke showing from the home.
The first engine arrived on the scene and reported smoke showing from the home.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found heavy fire in the upstairs hallway. The fire was extinguished and contained
Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a "neighborhood school." Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county.
The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue
It's one thing to win a national championship, it's another thing to have your own holiday! Thanks to a special proclamation by Mayor Kevin Brooks and Councilman Dr. Bill Estes, the Lee men's golf team will get to experience both.
The Flames and Coach John Maupin were honored in a special ceremony prior to Monday's City Council Meeting, hailing Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as "Lee
Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex.
"The result, obviously, wasn't what we wanted," head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. "It