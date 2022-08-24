 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Weather

HCSO To Sign MOU With Brewton-Parker College To Create New Collaborative Educational Partnership

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett, and members of the HCSO will join Dr. Steve Echols, President of Brewton-Parker College, Thursday at 2 p.m. for a formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to create a partnership between the two organizations that will help assist personnel to pursue and obtain higher education.

This new collaboration will allow POST or BLET certified employees up to 30 hours of academic credit toward Brewton-Parker College’s undergraduate B.A. degree in Criminal Justice.

Furthermore, employees who already have earned an associate's degree will receive credit toward BPC’s degree offerings. BPC’s B.A. degree in Criminal Justice is noteworthy for its state-of-the-art curriculum designed to emphasize professional skills and experiential learning.

 


Police Blotter: Woman Has Suspicious Charges On Her Credit Card Twice For Catering Services, But Won't Reveal Caterer Friend; Woman Locks Her Crawlspace After Finding Homeless Man In There


Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett, and members of the HCSO will join Dr. Steve Echols, President of Brewton-Parker College, Thursday at 2 p.m. for a formal signing ... (click for more)

A Nov. 3 court date has been set in the case of former Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Wilkey. Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman set the date after hearing from Wilkey’s attorney, ... (click for more)

A woman on Kingsridge Drive told police she made a purchase from a caterer for $1,576 and soon after that purchase she saw several additional $1,576 charges from the catering company and other ... (click for more)



Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett, and members of the HCSO will join Dr. Steve Echols, President of Brewton-Parker College, Thursday at 2 p.m. for a formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to create a partnership between the two organizations that will help assist personnel to pursue and obtain higher education. This new collaboration will ... (click for more)

A Nov. 3 court date has been set in the case of former Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Wilkey. Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman set the date after hearing from Wilkey’s attorney, Ben McGowan and special appointed Attorney General Kevin J. Allen. DA Allen was appointed as prosecutor pro tem in the matter by outgoing District Attorney General Neal Pinkston. ... (click for more)

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

It's one thing to win a national championship, it's another thing to have your own holiday! Thanks to a special proclamation by Mayor Kevin Brooks and Councilman Dr. Bill Estes, the Lee men's golf team will get to experience both. The Flames and Coach John Maupin were honored in a special ceremony prior to Monday's City Council Meeting, hailing Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as "Lee ... (click for more)

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)


