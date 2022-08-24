HCSO To Sign MOU With Brewton-Parker College To Create New Collaborative Educational Partnership

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett, and members of the HCSO will join Dr. Steve Echols, President of Brewton-Parker College, Thursday at 2 p.m. for a formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to create a partnership between the two organizations that will help assist personnel to pursue and obtain higher education.

This new collaboration will allow POST or BLET certified employees up to 30 hours of academic credit toward Brewton-Parker College’s undergraduate B.A. degree in Criminal Justice.

Furthermore, employees who already have earned an associate's degree will receive credit toward BPC’s degree offerings. BPC’s B.A. degree in Criminal Justice is noteworthy for its state-of-the-art curriculum designed to emphasize professional skills and experiential learning.