Matt Blansett Funeral Will Be Saturday At South Pittsburg High School Gym

Funeral services have been set for one of two law enforcement officers killed in the crash of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

Matthew Walker "Matt" Blansett was a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective and County Commission member.

He was 40 and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

A celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Jeff Lane officiating at the South Pittsburg High School Gymnasium, 717 Elm Ave, South Pittsburg.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

at the South Pittsburg High School prior to the celebration of Life.

He was a lifelong resident of South Pittsburg and Marion County and attended South Pittsburg High School where he was a four-year letterman in football and baseball. He was also a member of the 1999 state champion football team. He attended Chattanooga State after graduation and earned a degree in Criminal Justice. His first job was dispatching for the city of South Pittsburg.

At a very early age, he became a member of the South Pittsburg Volunteer Fire Department. He went to work for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in 2002 as a county dispatcher. He attended the police academy, came home and started his 20-year career as a deputy, and later was promoted to detective.

Detective Blansett was the Commander and Training Officer of the SWAT Team, also, he was the arson investigator for Marion County. He was instrumental in starting the K9 program in Marion County.

It was said of him, "Matt would go out of his way to help people and always knew what was going on in Marion County. One of his good friends always told him he could smell the bad guys a mile away. Matt was passionate about his work. He also was elected and served on the county commission.

"Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends on the river. He especially loved coaching Maddox in baseball. His greatest accomplishment was being a dad to Maddox and Banks.

"Matt accepted Christ as a young teenager and was raised in South Pittsburg First Baptist Church. He always enjoyed going to Sunday School and getting Mrs. Lewis’ homemade cinnamon bread or Mrs. Miller’s chess bars."

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Dickie and Mary Ruth Walker and Scott and Jennie Blansett.

He is survived by his wife, Codie Massengale Blansett and two sons; Maddox and Banks, parents, Donald and Donna Blansett, sister, Samantha Rector (Tommy), nephew, Luke Rector, Uncle, Jim Jackson (Frances) several cousins and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department Christmas for Kids.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Funeral Home, 400 Laurel Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380 (423) 837-7176.