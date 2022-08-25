 Thursday, August 25, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Matt Blansett Funeral Will Be Saturday At South Pittsburg High School Gym

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Matt Blansett
Matt Blansett

Funeral services have been set for one of two law enforcement officers killed in the crash of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

Matthew Walker "Matt" Blansett was a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective and County Commission member.

He was 40 and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

A celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Jeff Lane officiating at the South Pittsburg High School Gymnasium, 717 Elm Ave, South Pittsburg. 

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

at the South Pittsburg High School prior to the celebration of Life.

He was a lifelong resident of South Pittsburg and Marion County and attended South Pittsburg High School where he was a four-year letterman in football and baseball. He was also a member of the 1999 state champion football team. He attended Chattanooga State after graduation and earned a degree in Criminal Justice. His first job was dispatching for the city of South Pittsburg.

At a very early age, he became a member of the South Pittsburg Volunteer Fire Department. He went to work for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in 2002 as a county dispatcher. He attended the police academy, came home and started his 20-year career as a deputy, and later was promoted to detective.

Detective Blansett was the Commander and Training Officer of the SWAT Team, also, he was the arson investigator for Marion County. He was instrumental in starting the K9 program in Marion County.

It was said of him, "Matt would go out of his way to help people and always knew what was going on in Marion County. One of his good friends always told him he could smell the bad guys a mile away. Matt was passionate about his work. He also was elected and served on the county commission.

"Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends on the river. He especially loved coaching Maddox in baseball. His greatest accomplishment was being a dad to Maddox and Banks.

"Matt accepted Christ as a young teenager and was raised in South Pittsburg First Baptist Church. He always enjoyed going to Sunday School and getting Mrs. Lewis’ homemade cinnamon bread or Mrs. Miller’s chess bars."

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Dickie and Mary Ruth Walker and Scott and Jennie Blansett.

He is survived by his wife, Codie Massengale Blansett and two sons; Maddox and Banks, parents, Donald and Donna Blansett, sister, Samantha Rector (Tommy), nephew, Luke Rector, Uncle, Jim Jackson (Frances) several cousins and a host of friends.  

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department Christmas for Kids.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Funeral Home, 400 Laurel Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380 (423) 837-7176.


Police Blotter: Church Allows Man To Charge His Phone On The Property As Long As He Keeps The Area Clean; People Making Themselves At Home In The Closed Airport Inn

Police saw a man in the doorway of Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard, which was closed. Police spoke with the man and later identified him. He said he was just charging his phone and the pastor allowed this as long as he kept the property clean. * * * The night clerk at the Microtel Inn & Suites, 7014 McCutcheon Road, told police he had a guest ... (click for more)

Attorneys For Officers Who Were Put On Desk Duty Says All Need To Be Reinstated

Attorneys for city police officers who were put on desk duty based on certain infractions from the past said all need to be fully reinstated. They said a city plan for a panel to review the cases is unprecedented. On behalf of the individual members of the FOP who were disciplined by the new Chief, attorneys at Davis & Hoss, P.C. respond to the recent statement issued ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Picks Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


