Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO A

613 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, CHASTITY A

7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211824

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00



BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM

11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



CAL, TEATIO

2723 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOAGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL

241 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEVRIES, CASSIDY

HOMELESS TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNN, DEREK JOSPEH

10020 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISEY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE

1236 HOT WATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON

112 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FRADY, AARON CHRISTOPHER

243 HIGHWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARMANY, JACOB LAVAR

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS FENTANYL



GILES, SAMUEL BLAKE

8225 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GILREATH, ADAM SHANE

4803 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GIORDANO, NATHAN P

4714 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGONZALEZ YANES, YENIFER M8341 WITHEROW WAY OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONGUINTHER, ROBERT ALLEN6559 SANDSWITCH ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHALLQUIST, JORDAN ROBERT103 W MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARRIS, MARSHAWN ANTONIO1721 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY COAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT3003 E 34TH ST APT# 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWARD LACY, VALERIE S1518 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HYATTE, ALICIA RASHAENO ADDRESS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, CARRIE BETH11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI4607 FAIRBLUFF LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163708Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMENDEZ, JOSE DEJESUS4311 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MIKEL, JAMES SCOTT1001 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMITCHELL, WILLIAM JOSEPH5978 WINNIPEG COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGVIO DRIVERS LICENSE LAWMORROW, DERRICK MATTHEW544 EDWINS COVE LENOIR CITY, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NELMS, DANIEL ROBERT2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARNEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT6816 GYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORR, CHARLES EDWARD3046 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, BRANNON HUGH93 JOSHUA FARMS LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122334Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTERSON, AMBER MARIE2288 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212308Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWELL, CHANLER F2233 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPRUETT, PATRICK DANIEL21 JOHNSON BLVD REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULTRABON, MARCUS ALLEN1525 WILSON ROAD LOT #50 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARRACANCOJ-CHICHE, ROBERTO CARLOS1411 DOVER LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE810 EMORY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTREYNOLDS, TAMMY ELAINE1401 EAST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE139 WEEPING WILLOW TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37314Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSACKETT, CRYSTAL M3405 DELASCHMIDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS METH FOR RESALESHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON1815 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063058Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARSHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL8514 OLD VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN8695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SILER, ROBERT LEE2800 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTSTRINGFIELD, TRAVIS JOHNHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePROBATION CAPIAS (FAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARSULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE8127 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESWAFFORD, JAYLEN CLINTON6705 BARCLAY LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGTYRRELL, JOHN NOEL7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00WALLER, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE1216 GAD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWARREN, ANDREW MICHAEL33 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: TVAASSAULTWHITE, SARA GRACE3993 FAIRFAX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE325 PARKER LANE WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)WILSON, SHARON LEE5327 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTWOOD, DANIELLE LEE605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY