Walker County To Roll Back Millage Rate, Minimizing Impact Of Higher Appraisals On Property Owners

The Walker County Board of Commissioners will hold three public hearings in August to provide citizens with a better understanding of a proposed millage rate reduction to offset the impact of higher property appraisals. Surging home sales have continued to enhance the value of many properties in Walker County, resulting in an average 25 percent increase in value.

The Board of Commissioners proposes to roll back the millage rate used to calculate property taxes to the lowest point since 2013 to balance taxes associated with higher property values. However, due to the substantial growth, the new millage rate will trigger state requirements to advertise a minor property tax increase.

The proposed millage rate of 7.200 mills in the unincorporated area represents a 13.39 percent reduction over 2021 when the rate was 8.313 mills. In addition, the proposed rate of 10.293 mills in the incorporated areas represents a 13.96 percent decrease compared to 11.963 mills last year.

Georgia requires advertisement of a property tax increase when the proposed millage rate is higher than the “rollback rate,” a complex state formula used to compute millage based on the value added from reassessments. In this instance, the Walker County Board of Commissioners proposes a millage rate 6.64 percent above the “rollback rate” of 6.752 mills in the unincorporated area. The proposed rate in the incorporated areas is 3.97 percent higher than the “rollback rate” of 9.900 mills.

Public hearings on the millage rate will take place on the following dates/times and locations:

Thursday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 Hwy 27, Rock Spring)

Thursday, Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m. - Walker County Courthouse Annex III (201 S Main St., LaFayette)

Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. - Walker County Courthouse Annex III (201 S Main St., LaFayette)

The proposed millage rate for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 would result in a property tax increase of approximately $34.92 in the unincorporated area and $34.58 in the incorporated areas, which is less than $3 a month.

The millage rate will be set at the Board of Commissioners regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.