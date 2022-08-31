Shots Fired At Cleveland Residence Tuesday Night

Cleveland Police Department officers responded at 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday, to a shots fired call in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue.

Cleveland Police officers located multiple shell casings at the scene. The residence, as well as several vehicles, had been struck by projectiles fired from a gun.

No occupants of the residence or vehicles were struck. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to collect evidence.

This is not a random act of violence. Based on the information received, this residence was targeted for a reason that is currently under investigation.