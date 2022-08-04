August 4, 2022
A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison.
Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)
A woman on Carver Lane told police she was on the porch, locked out by a man, and he would not let her back in. The man told police that the woman had left earlier in the day and came home drunk and he wanted her to leave. Both of them are on the lease for the address and no crime was being committed. The woman was upset because there was another woman inside. Police explained to ... (click for more)
Four Swick brothers made their way from Virginia to Hamilton County before the Civil War. They were sons of John Swick and were from Staunton in Augusta County. The brothers were William F., David P., Henry M. and Micajah T. Their trade was painting. Many of their descendants were residents of Cameron Hill.
William F. was born Jan. 13, 1826, at Staunton. He arrived in Chattanooga ... (click for more)
At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word.
In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)
I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes.
It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer.
Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)
Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro.
The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster.
While working for the Pacific Coast League, ... (click for more)