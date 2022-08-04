 Thursday, August 4, 2022 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Neighbor Saves Father And Daughter Trapped In Burning Home

Thursday, August 4, 2022
A dangerous kitchen fire on Thursday afternoon pinned family members in the second story of their Chattanooga house, but quick-thinking neighbors took action to help them get out as firefighters rushed to the scene.

Multiple 911 calls were made around 4:30 p.m. with reports of smoke coming from a home in the 1200 block of Franklin Drive off East Brainerd Road. Several of the residents made it out safely, but others were upstairs and found themselves trapped.

A neighbor spotted a girl in one of the upstairs windows and convinced her to jump into his arms, saving her. Then he saw her father in another upstairs window. The resident later told fire officials that the smoke was so thick and dark that he struggled to even find a window.

The neighbor got help from another Good Samaritan who lives nearby and together they pulled a trampoline over so the man could jump out of the second story window without getting hurt.

CFD Green Shift companies arrived and found heavy black smoke as well as flames through the roof on the side of the structure. They launched an interior attack and had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. Firefighters rotated in the heat and did a thorough overhaul to make sure the flames were fully extinguished.

The cooking fire was mostly contained to the kitchen area. It displaced two adults and six children. There were no injuries.

Fire officials said, "We commend the heroic neighbors who stepped up to save lives in this terrifying and dangerous situation. Their fast thinking, resourcefulness and bravery were remarkable. Ladder 13, Squad 13, Quint 8, Quint 6, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded, along with the American Red Cross who will be assisting the impacted family. Highway 58’s Rehab Truck, EPB, CPD and HCEMS were also on the scene."

Also on this scene as crews were launching firefighting operations and working to establish a water supply, several drivers going past the location drove over the fire hoses.

 

Officials said, "Please do not do this. It could potentially damage the lines and impede on efforts to attack the fire, endangering firefighters and any victims who could still be inside. It can also cause damage to your vehicle and leave you with a citation." 


Marie Mott Winning In Early Returns For City Council District 8

Coty Wamp Leads In Early Returns For District Attorney

Smith, Mosley Jones, Connor, Robinson, Black Leading In County School Board Races; Perkins, Grohn Neck And Neck In District 8


Marie Mott Winning In Early Returns For City Council District 8

Activist and protest leader Marie Mott was ahead in early returns on Thursday for City Council, District 8. Marvene Noel, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis after Anthony Byrd became City Court clerk, was on the ballot along with Malarie Marsh. City Council District 8 Marie Mott 297 Marvene Noel 214 Malarie Marsh 191

Coty Wamp Leads In Early Returns For District Attorney

Republican Coty Wamp was ahead of Democrat John Allen Brooks in early returns for district attorney in the Thursday election. Ms. Wamp previously served as a public defender in Hamilton County, then as a prosecutor in Cleveland, Tn. Most recently she has been special counsel for Sheriff Jim Hammond. She defeated incumbent Neal Pinkston by a large margin in the primary.

Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate "the entire body of Christ" rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening

Sports

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner's name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie's first staff for the Mocs. "I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga," Poppie said of the Mocs' former center. "She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He's one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He's now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America


