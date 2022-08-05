August 5, 2022
A woman, 56, was injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on Brainerd Road.
Chattanooga Police responded at 1:01 p.m. to 4515 Brainerd Road for a vehicle crash with a serious injury. ... (click for more)
A woman on Harley Street told police she heard her neighbor scream. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the couple in the house next door to the woman. The couple told police there was no problem, they had just been having sex.
* * *
Police were called to a disorder prevention at a residence on Standifer Gap Road. A woman told police her son was arrested and his girlfriend ... (click for more)
Representatives of the governments of Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, and Cohutta tentatively approved a distribution arrangement for funding from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) at a meeting Friday at Dalton’s City Hall. The agreement will now go to the respective governments for ratification at their next scheduled meetings. State law requires ... (click for more)
Last night our team was able to bear the fruits of 12 months of hard work. The Hamilton County GOP is proud to announce that effective Sept. 1, Republicans will hold more offices in Hamilton County than at any point in our county's history.
Republicans maintained their majority on the School Board and we expanded our majority to 8-3 on the County Commission. It was truly ... (click for more)
For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland.
To read the plaudits ... (click for more)
As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs.
“I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer.
Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)