Police Blotter: Neighbor Keeps Looking In Woman’s Windows; Woman Gets Hotel Room With “Mike” And Has Money Stolen

A woman on Mountain Creek Road called police to say her neighbor had shown up at her residence under her carport looking in her windows, not once, but four times in the last six weeks. Police suggested she should consider putting up some no trespassing signs, as that would effectively communicate her desire to be left alone.

A man in an apartment at 7604 Standifer Gap Road told police he just noticed that the window of his second bedroom was broken. He said it is a double-pane window and only the outside pane was busted. It could possibly have happened while the grass was being cut, but he is not sure.

An officer spoke with a person in a car that was parked by itself in the back parking lot of City Light Church at 5076 S. Terrace. The man said he was just hanging out. The officer ran his ID and he didn’t have any warrants or wants, but also didn’t have a valid license. The officer told him not to drive the car without a valid license.

Officers were dispatched to an 18-wheeler stuck in a curve blocking the entire roadway on Ochs Highway. Officers removed traffic from the area and kept roads clear until Monteagle Towing arrived. The truck's course was corrected and left the scene with no damage, according to the driver.

A man at Eastgate Towne Center at 5600 Brainerd Road told police his catalytic converter was removed from his vehicle. He went to a nearby repair shop and was quoted a repair price of $2,600.

A Family Dollar employee at 5000 Brainerd Road told police an elderly black male had entered the store and attempted to steal a wall plug-in air freshener. The employee saw it in the man’s back pocket, confronted him and retrieved the item. He told the man he was banned from the store and then the man left. The employee hasn’t seen the man before and is unsure if other items were stolen, so the general manager requested a report be made.

A man called police to check on a woman on Market Street who he believed to be intoxicated due to her actions. He said she left the area of The Stir and walked to the Kinley Hotel where she fell asleep on a couch. Upon arrival police identified the woman who was clearly intoxicated. She couldn’t say where she lived, saying the address on her ID was wrong. She became agitated when police suggested she call a friend to take her home, saying she wanted a room at the hotel. The host of the hotel checked her into a room for the remainder of the night.

Police were called to the Brainerd Laundromat at 5953 Brainerd Road to check on a man. He told police he had fallen asleep while waiting on his clothes to finish washing. He was okay, just a little sleepy.

An officer was dispatched to Citico Avenue where a tree had collapsed onto a home. Fire personnel was already on scene and had contacted EPB because wires had been cut when the tree fell. The officer spoke with the homeowner who had called for assistance. No one was injured as a result of the tree falling.

A woman on N. Moore Road told police her camera had been stolen off of her front porch. She was able to show police a video of the suspect walking around on her front porch. In the video police saw a black male with a beard in his late 50s, wearing a reflective jacket, black pants and shoes. The suspect was seen taking the woman’s camera off of her front porch. The camera's value is $500. The woman said this has been an ongoing issue.

Two people parked two Ford F650 box trucks in the Cube Smart parking lot at 5952 Brainerd Road overnight. They came back the next morning and started the trucks up and noticed a loud sound. Two catalytic converters were stolen from two different vehicles, with an estimated cost of $800 each. The catalytic converters appear to have been taken off with a battery-powered saw. The two vehicles were rented from U-Haul. The man called U-Haul who asked for a police report.

A man told police he parked his vehicle in the parking garage at 979 E. 3rd St. at Erlanger Hospital. When he returned after his doctor’s appointment, there was a large dent in the driver side rear quarter panel.

Police responded to check on a man who was seen sitting under the bridge at 4300 Highway 58. Police spoke with the man and he asked for assistance to be transported to the Community Kitchen. He was transported without incident.

A man at Dogwood Manor at 959 Gateway Ave. seemed very paranoid and wanted to go into a different room. He kept looking out the door while speaking with police. The man said he left his phone in a woman’s truck in June and he asked her about it and she said she only found his glasses, no phone. Then about four days ago another resident came and knocked on his door and he had the man’s phone. This resident said that the woman gave him the phone and told him that it was the man’s phone. The man feels like the woman was keeping his phone as a trophy because the man used to be the president of the complex association. The man just wants it on record that this incident happened.

A woman at the Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road told police she had money taken from her room. She had met a man by the name of "Mike" at a barber shop nearby and decided to go with him to Baymont to get a hotel room for the two of them. The woman said she fell asleep and when she woke up the next morning, she noticed Mike was gone, as well as $500-$600 from her bag. The woman said she has no further information about the man except that he is a light-skinned, black male with dreads. The woman wanted the incident reported in case she was to come in contact with him again.