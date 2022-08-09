Whitfield County To Hold Hearings On Planned 15.71% Tax Increase

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners (BOC) is currently in the process of setting its 2022 millage rate. The BOC announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 15.71 percent over the rollback millage rate. Each year the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes in the county.

When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be totaled that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

Before setting the 2022 millage rate, public hearings will be held to allow the public an opportunity to provide comment on the subject.



The county has scheduled three public hearings and all residents are invited to attend and participate. The public hearings are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m., and the third public hearing, anticipating the adoption of the final millage rate for 2022, will be Friday, Aug. 26, at 12 p.m.

All public hearings and regular business meetings will be held in the BOC Meeting Room at the Whitfield County Courthouse located at 205 N. Selvidge Street, Dalton.

