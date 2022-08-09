 Tuesday, August 9, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Whitfield County To Hold Hearings On Planned 15.71% Tax Increase

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners (BOC) is currently in the process of setting its 2022 millage rate. The BOC announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 15.71 percent over the rollback millage rate. Each year the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes in the county.

When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. 

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be totaled that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

Before setting the 2022 millage rate, public hearings will be held to allow the public an opportunity to provide comment on the subject.

The county has scheduled three public hearings and all residents are invited to attend and participate. The public hearings are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m., and the third public hearing, anticipating the adoption of the final millage rate for 2022, will be Friday, Aug. 26, at 12 p.m.

All public hearings and regular business meetings will be held in the BOC Meeting Room at the Whitfield County Courthouse located at 205 N. Selvidge Street, Dalton.


August 9, 2022

Water Leak Insurance Being Offered On Signal Mountain; Public Hearing Is Aug. 25 By TDOT On Work On Road Up Signal

August 9, 2022

Prison Drug Pin From Chattanooga Gets New Life Sentence

August 9, 2022

Water Leak Insurance Being Offered On Signal Mountain; Public Hearing Is Aug. 25 By TDOT On Work On Road Up Signal

Services for residents of Signal Mountain and equipment for multiple departments in the town were given approval at the regular town council meeting Monday night. The Signal Mountain water utility will soon be offering water leak insurance that will help individual customers with excessive bills when leaks cause unexpected water losses. The insurance will come from Water Leak ... (click for more)

Prison Drug Pin From Chattanooga Gets New Life Sentence

A man who was convicted of murder in Hamilton County and got a life prison term has been sentenced to a second life sentence for being a drug kingpin while in prison. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was sentenced by Federal Judge J. Ronnie Greer at Greeneville, Tn. Following a six-day jury trial in March 2022, Elsea was ... (click for more)

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)

Up-Tempo Pace In Full Force During Vols' First Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee football completed its first scrimmage of preseason camp on Tuesday morning in Neyland Stadium as the Volunteers worked multiple situations in nearly 100 plays. An up-tempo offense was in full effect during the live, full-padded scrimmage that saw sixth-year senior quarterback Hendon Hooker toss multiple touchdowns, including one to tight end Jacob Warren . "We ... (click for more)

Garner Emphasizing Veteran Leadership One Week Into Preseason Camp

One week into preseason practice and one day out from its first scrimmage of fall camp, the Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Monday morning as anticipation continues to build for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 1. Entering his second year on Josh Heupel 's staff and fourth overall at Tennessee, defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with members of the media to discuss ... (click for more)


