PHOTOS: County Elected Officials Take Oath Of Office

Thursday, September 1, 2022

  • Opening music was performed by the Center for Creative Arts Choir.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Mayor Jim Coppinger gives opening remarks.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Chancellor Pam Fleenor takes the first oath of office from Judge Jeff Hollingsworth

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Crowd at Convention Center ceremony

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Those shown include Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler, Register Marc Gravitt and Trustee Bill Hullander

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Superintendent Justin Robertson introduces the school board members.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Austin Garrett takes the oath of office for Sheriff.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Weston Wamp is sworn in as new County Mayor.

    - photo by M.A. Locke


Do Something About The Growing Gap Between Pay Of Teachers, Central Office

Might I make the following suggestions regarding the growing salary gap between teachers, principals, assistant principals and other individuals that do not teach or supervise students in a school building. As you can see, from the published salaries in the Chattanoogan.com, the highest paid individuals are not in the schools teaching and supervising students. So, an ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

The temperature in Neyland Stadium will be in the high 80s tonight in Knoxville as the football Vols usher in the season but the expectations in Josh Heupel’s second season are much hotter. While my fall azaleas are in full bloom and my bang-bang roses are certainly proud, there is a delicious air of excitement with the UT football team opening its season in Neyland Stadium. ... (click for more)

Game Week Info: Mocs Vs. Wofford Home Opener On Saturday

It’s almost here. We’re just two days away from gameday at Finley Stadium. The 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs host Wofford in not only the season opener, but more importantly, the Southern Conference start for both programs. Win and you’re in first. Lose…well, let’s just focus on that first part. You always want to make a good impression in an opener, but it’s vital when it ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One

It's finally here. After waiting for seven months from the National Championship Game back in January, the college football season has arrived. All the speculation will soon become results and about half of all fans will like them while the other half won't. The offensive juggernaut that is Vanderbilt has already played a game, defeating Hawaii 63-30. Last year, I picked almost ... (click for more)


