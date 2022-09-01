PHOTOS: County Elected Officials Take Oath Of Office
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Opening music was performed by the Center for Creative Arts Choir.
- photo by M.A. Locke
Mayor Jim Coppinger gives opening remarks.
- photo by M.A. Locke
Chancellor Pam Fleenor takes the first oath of office from Judge Jeff Hollingsworth
- photo by M.A. Locke
Crowd at Convention Center ceremony
- photo by M.A. Locke
Those shown include Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler, Register Marc Gravitt and Trustee Bill Hullander
- photo by M.A. Locke
Superintendent Justin Robertson introduces the school board members.
- photo by M.A. Locke
Austin Garrett takes the oath of office for Sheriff.
- photo by M.A. Locke
Weston Wamp is sworn in as new County Mayor.
- photo by M.A. Locke