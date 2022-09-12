Witness On Freeway Saw Highway Patrol Helicopter Hit Powerline; Spin Out Of Control

 Monday, September 12, 2022 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said a person in a vehicle on I-24 saw a helicopter hit a power line in the Aug. 23 fatal crash near Whiteside, Tn. Pilot Lee Russell and passenger Matt Blansett died in the crash.

The witness said he was driving eastbound on I-24 toward Chattanooga when he saw a dark-colored helicopter going westbound and flying low. He said he was talking on the phone to his wife and he told her how concerned he was that the helicopter was flying so low near powerlines.

He then saw the Bell 206B helicopter strike the powerlines and observed an "arc".

The helicopter spun a few times and it appeared the pilot was trying to regain control, the report says. The helicopter then went out of view.

At the same time, a broken section of a powerline cable fell on the highway in front of the driver's vehicle. He was unable to stop in time and ran over the cable.

The helicopter was located in a steep, heavily wooded section nearby, and both occupants were deceased.

The report says   the helicopter was operated as a public use aerial observation flight by the Tennessee Department  of Safety. The pilot was a sergeant with the Tennessee   Highway Patrol,  and the passenger/observer was a detective with the Marion County's Sheriff's Office.

It says the pilot and the passenger/observer had been conducting a joint-agency marijuana eradication mission that day and stopped for lunch and fuel at the Marion County Airport in Jasper. The pilot purchased 48 gallons of fuel.

After lunch, a call came in requesting back up for a pursuit that the Tennessee Department of Safety was engaged in. The pilot felt the pursuit would be over before they arrived to assist.

Then a call came in about a missing person case that the passenger/observer was working and was not associated with the eradication mission.The pilot and passenger/observer departed at 4:01 p.m. and flew to a set of coordinates of where the missing person was believed to be. The missing person was not located, and the helicopter returned to join the eradication efforts. 

The report says, "The nose of the helicopter was embedded in the ground on a ravine wall with the tail section pointed straight up in the air. There was no post-impact fire. The tail boom (minus the tail rotor) separated from the helicopter just aft of the horizontal stabilizer and was located downhill of the helicopter. This section of tail boom exhibited an impact mark consistent with contact of the main rotor blade.

"The tail rotor (minus one blade) was located approximately 100 feet east of where the helicopter came to rest and under the powerlines. Damage to the tail rotor and tail rotor gearbox was consistent with impact damage. The other tail rotor blade was not located.

"The top portion of the vertical stabilizer had also separated from the helicopter and was found under the powerlines and adjacent to a set of train tracks located north of where the helicopter came to rest. The fractured area of the vertical stabilizer exhibited striated gouging marks consistent with contact with power lines.

"One of the two main rotor blades remained partially attached and was fractured just outboard of the doubler. Examination of the blade revealed striated impact marks on the bottom of the blade about 2/3 outboard of the blade root. These striated marks were consistent with impact with the powerline. The other blade separated just outside its doubler and was found uphill of where the helicopter came to rest. The trailing edge tip of the blade exhibited arcing.The wreckage and a handheld GPS unit were retained for further examination."


Man, 36, Critically Injured In Wreck At Rossville Boulevard Exit Of I-24

AG Skrmetti Leads State Response To U.S. Department Of Education's Proposed Regulations And Redefinition Of "Sex"

ChangeTN Drops Endorsement Of Marie Mott After Remarks She Made About Jewish People And Slavery


Man, 36, Critically Injured In Wreck At Rossville Boulevard Exit Of I-24

A 36-year-old man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Rossville Boulevard exit of I-24 on Monday afternoon. At 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. Police were notified of the accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. Upon arrival, officers found the driver unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital ... (click for more)

AG Skrmetti Leads State Response To U.S. Department Of Education's Proposed Regulations And Redefinition Of "Sex"

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Monday objected to the U.S. Department of Education’s (the Department) proposed Title IX regulations in a formal comment letter joined by 19 other state attorneys general. Title IX of the Education Amendment protects people from discrimination based on sex and applies to schools, local and state educational agencies, and other institutions ... (click for more)

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)

Vols Take Down Pitt, 34-27, In Overtime At The Johnny Majors Classic

The Tennessee Vols fell behind early on the road at the Johnny Majors Classic, but fought back to defeat #17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime. Hendon Hooker raced 12 yards on the opening play of the OT, then hit frequent target Cedric Tillman in the end zone to break the 27-27 tie. A hobbled fifth year quarterback Nick Patti, who came in after USC transfer Kedon Slovis was injured, ... (click for more)


