 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Commission Passes Resolution Discarding The $49,000 Addition Of An Extra Dais Seat

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday passed a resolution rescinding an earlier measure authorizing the addition of another seat on the dais to be used by the county mayor.

Chairman Chip Baker said the commission acted initially to add the seat at the request of new County Mayor Weston Wamp.

He said County Mayor Wamp afterward "made a wise decision" not to seek the seat, but to address the commission from the podium from time to time.

The county mayor was at Wednesday's meeting, but he did not speak.

He had issued a veto of the initial commission resolution, saying that funding was tight and the expense should be avoided.

Todd Leamon, public works administrator, had told the commission last week that the cost would be $49,000 for the emergency work request. It would have added one more seat on the right side of the dais (for the county mayor), but would also have blocked ingress and egress on that side.

The problem arose when the County Commission was enlarged from nine to 11 members.

Prior to that, the 11 seats were occupied by the nine commissioners, the county mayor and the county attorney.

At City Hall, the Chattanooga mayor rarely attends City Council meetings. However, the prior county mayor, Jim Coppinger, always sat with the County Commissioners and spoke frequently during their meetings.

The county attorney, Rheubin Taylor, has taken a seat with staff just below the dais.

Commissioner David Sharpe asked "if it was necessary to have a veto and a press conference" to change the chair resolution.

Commissioner Greg Martin said the commission had passed the resolution that was vetoed "in response to a request that was asked of us."

Under commission rules, the panel has 20 days to vote on whether to overturn a veto by the county mayor.

Commissioner Martin, who is also in the state Legislature, has been named by Chairman Baker to head the commission finance committee.

Commissioner Mike Chauncey will be over zoning, and Commissioner Joe Graham is over legal. 

 


September 14, 2022

City Council Candidate Marie Mott Curses Police, Claims Racism In Traffic Stop; Video Of Stop Released

September 14, 2022

6 Attorneys Apply For Open Magistrate Position

September 14, 2022

Rhea County Commission Requiring Meeting Speakers To Fill Out Form; County Gets 2 New Fire Trucks


City Council candidate Marie Mott cursed police and claimed racism during a traffic stop on Cooley Street shortly before midnight on Sunday. Ms. Mott and interim District 8 Councilwoman Marvene ... (click for more)

Six attorneys have applied for an open magistrate position. They are Robert T. Davis, James Micah Guster, III, Charles D. Paty, Rachel Winfrey Ortwein, Elizabeth Schmidt and Andrew Trundle. ... (click for more)

A lively discussion over the new rules of the Rhea County Commission erupted between Commission Chairman Jim Reed and audience member Tina Pearce. At a special called meeting, Commissioner ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council Candidate Marie Mott Curses Police, Claims Racism In Traffic Stop; Video Of Stop Released

City Council candidate Marie Mott cursed police and claimed racism during a traffic stop on Cooley Street shortly before midnight on Sunday. Ms. Mott and interim District 8 Councilwoman Marvene Noel are in a Thursday runoff. Police said her 2004 Nissan Xterra was stopped because the front passenger light was not working. The officer said Ms. Mott "became agitated and aggressive" ... (click for more)

6 Attorneys Apply For Open Magistrate Position

Six attorneys have applied for an open magistrate position. They are Robert T. Davis, James Micah Guster, III, Charles D. Paty, Rachel Winfrey Ortwein, Elizabeth Schmidt and Andrew Trundle. The opening came when Magistrate Andrew Basler announced that he was leaving the post to join the District Attorney's Office. The County Commission will interview the candidates on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep Rheubin Taylor

Let the political follies begin in county government, so the rabbit hole decent begins. At present comes his majesty Wamp ordering the exile of the most seasoned and knowledgeable County Attorney Rheubin Taylor in a forced retirement scenario, citing Taylor’s age and years of service. Last time I checked ordering employees out the door due to age is quite problematic, as Taylor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 2 From South Carolina Who Love America

Nikki Haley is one of two South Carolinians who just spoke from the heart. The other is Senator Tim Scott, who is just as put out with an America he doesn’t know, and we’ll meet in a moment. This past weekend Nikki was receiving a Patriot’s Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society when she voiced a warning of a fading national pride among our younger generations. The ... (click for more)

Sports

Christian Roa Masterful As Lookouts Win, 6-2

It was a perfect night for baseball at AT&T Field Tuesday night. And the Chattanooga Lookouts responded with perhaps their best game of the season as they defeated the Tennessee Smokies by a 6-2 final. Temperatures were nice and almost cool at times while the humidity was lower than normal. The sparse crowd of just 1,561 fans more than got their money’s worth as the home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Can't Be Lax Against Under-Manned Akron

Akron bears no resemblance to Tennessee’s previous football opponent. So say the oddsmakers and they are emphatic. The Vols are a whopping 46.5-point favorite as of Monday evening. And that’s probably a fair estimation of what will transpire when the Zips visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. They are coming off a 52-0 rout at the hands of Michigan State. UT’s fans, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors