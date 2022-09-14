County Commission Passes Resolution Discarding The $49,000 Addition Of An Extra Dais Seat

The County Commission on Wednesday passed a resolution rescinding an earlier measure authorizing the addition of another seat on the dais to be used by the county mayor.

Chairman Chip Baker said the commission acted initially to add the seat at the request of new County Mayor Weston Wamp.

He said County Mayor Wamp afterward "made a wise decision" not to seek the seat, but to address the commission from the podium from time to time.

The county mayor was at Wednesday's meeting, but he did not speak.

He had issued a veto of the initial commission resolution, saying that funding was tight and the expense should be avoided.

Todd Leamon, public works administrator, had told the commission last week that the cost would be $49,000 for the emergency work request. It would have added one more seat on the right side of the dais (for the county mayor), but would also have blocked ingress and egress on that side.

The problem arose when the County Commission was enlarged from nine to 11 members.

Prior to that, the 11 seats were occupied by the nine commissioners, the county mayor and the county attorney.

At City Hall, the Chattanooga mayor rarely attends City Council meetings. However, the prior county mayor, Jim Coppinger, always sat with the County Commissioners and spoke frequently during their meetings.

The county attorney, Rheubin Taylor, has taken a seat with staff just below the dais.

Commissioner David Sharpe asked "if it was necessary to have a veto and a press conference" to change the chair resolution.

Commissioner Greg Martin said the commission had passed the resolution that was vetoed "in response to a request that was asked of us."

Under commission rules, the panel has 20 days to vote on whether to overturn a veto by the county mayor.

Commissioner Martin, who is also in the state Legislature, has been named by Chairman Baker to head the commission finance committee.

Commissioner Mike Chauncey will be over zoning, and Commissioner Joe Graham is over legal.