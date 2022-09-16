 Friday, September 16, 2022 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

Friday, September 16, 2022

Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access in the county.

Officials said the work by Georgia Windstream, a Windstream company, would provide access to at least one gigabyte service to 3,339 households in the county.

After the project is built out, Windstream will offer its Internet services to those residents, it was stated.

Any additional funds needed to construct the project would be paid by Windstream, the agreement says.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The county will have no ownership interest in any part of the project.

To the extent possible, the county is to assist Windstream with obtaining needed rights-of-way and easements.


September 16, 2022

Weather Cited As Main Factor In Sept. 5 Plane Crash In Bradley County That Claimed 2 Lives

September 16, 2022

City Council Agenda For Tuesday

September 16, 2022

Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm


A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board cites weather as the main factor in a Sept. 5 crash in Bradley County that claimed the life of pilot Dr. William Edward Gist ... (click for more)

Here is the City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. Public ... (click for more)

Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Weather Cited As Main Factor In Sept. 5 Plane Crash In Bradley County That Claimed 2 Lives

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board cites weather as the main factor in a Sept. 5 crash in Bradley County that claimed the life of pilot Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The report says the 6 8-year-old pilot left Arlington, Tex., with his 59-year-old wife at 10:12 a.m. local time. It made a stop at Clarksdale, Miss., at 1 p.m. ... (click for more)

City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. Public Hearing on FY2023 Budget Amendments IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0183 H&H Leasing (R-4 Special Zone to M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shedding No Tears For Rheubin Taylor

As a Black man, I will shed no tears or express any concern over Rheubin Taylor being asked to resign as the attorney for Hamilton County. What has been the legacy and contribution of Rheubin Taylor to the Black community of Chattanooga during his time in public office both as a Commissioner on the Council, and as Hamilton County Attorney? I am prepared to debate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

Sports

#15 Vols Readying For Zips

Readying for a return to Rocky Top, the 15th-ranked Tennessee football team completed its Thursday walk through at Anderson Training Center in preparation for its Saturday night showdown against Akron, beginning at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. As kickoff approaches, excitement for the Volunteers mounts following the ranked road victory last weekend in Pittsburgh. Combine that ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Chris Lofton's Tip Helped Lady Vols

Tennessee basketball announced on Thursday that former shooting star Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey would be retired during a halftime ceremony of the Vols’ game against Kentucky on Jan. 14. A day later, the news had me rummaging through my files of Lady Vols coverage, searching through the hard copy for a story I wrote about him. Lofton knew his way around a jump shot, well enough ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors