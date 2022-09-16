Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access in the county.

Officials said the work by Georgia Windstream, a Windstream company, would provide access to at least one gigabyte service to 3,339 households in the county.

After the project is built out, Windstream will offer its Internet services to those residents, it was stated.

Any additional funds needed to construct the project would be paid by Windstream, the agreement says.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The county will have no ownership interest in any part of the project.

To the extent possible, the county is to assist Windstream with obtaining needed rights-of-way and easements.