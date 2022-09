Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMER, BRYCE ERIC

721 ASHLEY FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE

5501 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 373975832

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CROWLEY, ANTHONY MCINTYRE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ESTES, MARTHA JENNEAN

2316 JAMES VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR (COMPLY ORDER)



FAIR, AMANDA

8 BUCKSHOT RD YOUNG HARRIS, 30582

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGONZALEZ, LUIS MIGUELMAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156436Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, CHEDALIA ANN3411 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSJONES, JERMAL ANTOINE3959 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENT, MICHAEL ADAM1200 FAIRWAY DR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIAPUBLIC INTOXICATION (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)RESISTING ARREST (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)POSSESSION OF METH (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE7356 LEE HWY LOT 39 CHATTANOOGA, 374211462Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LUEVANO-RODREGUIZ, LUIS ANGEL939 CROSS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOTHER (DUI 2ND SELF REPORT)MARIAN, ROSTAS4502 MORNING GLORY BOYD, 20720Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMIGUEL, DELIA8626 EASTRIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMORRIS, TOYA NECHELLE2503 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043815Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMOSS, JACOB JEAN601 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MUMEN, JAMAL1401 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ-VALAQUEZ, MIGUEL IXCER4318 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE X2FELONY EVADING ARRESTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPERRY, LINDA SUE2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPIANGA, JAMES CLIFTON4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ4300 JENKINS ROAD APT 432 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERAMIREZ CABRERA, WILLIAM OTTONI2009 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRICH, JONATHAN PHIL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASANDBERG, COREY ETHAN191 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSHEETS, ANDREW COTTER5829 CANYON PASS CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELTON, WILLIAM LEEHOMELESS CHATT, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARASSMENTSHROPSHIRE, MICHELLE DENISE3116 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMMONS PENINGTON, ALEXIS L12355 NEWTON ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38572Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN1724 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SKINNER, VICTORIA LEE1706 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLAUGHTER, JACORI MALEKE135 ROCKFORT RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSTEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL3313 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101283Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASWEET, TERRY ANTHONY5804 GROUNDHOG RD HARRISON, 37308Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINKER, JONATHAN CODY513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYWATSON, MATTHEW PHILLIP813 SCENIC DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE4507 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE