 Friday, September 2, 2022 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Video Catches Suspect Slashing Tire At Microtel; Man Is Followed From His House To Work And Threatened

Friday, September 2, 2022

Police responded to a vandalism at Microtel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A man said his tire had been slashed sometime between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. He said the hotel front desk had camera footage but they would not show him without a police officer present. After gathering the man’s information, police responded to the front desk and saw the camera footage which showed a white male get out of a U-Haul truck with a picture of an alien on the side and stab the man's tire with a knife. After gathering suspect information, police spoke with the man and he said he no longer wanted to press charges and just wanted to report it for insurance purposes.

* * *

A man on Gentry Road told police his catalytic converter was cut off his vehicle. His car was parked in the carport of the house. He started up his car and noticed the vehicle sounded different. He looked under it and saw two clean cuts and the catalytic converter was gone. His mechanic stated it would cost $1,300 to fix the damage. There was a flashlight found near the car but the man doesn't know if it is connected.

* * *

An employee for Republic Parking at 345 Frazier Ave. wanted a vagrant man trespassed from the garage. Police found the man and told him he was trespassed from the parking garage. He collected his things and left.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious package call at 6700 Bonny Oaks Dr.  and found a black backpack placed between two concrete pillars underneath a railroad bridge. The Bomb Squad responded to the location and removed the backpack.

* * *

An anonymous complainant who works at Top Flight at 1300 Central Ave. found a knife behind a loading dock. He believes it may have been used in a crime, though no explanation could be given to why he believes this beyond the fact that it is a knife. The complainant requested that police take the knife, and therefore it was collected and taken to Property.

* * *

A woman on Jasmine Street told police she got into an argument with a man and said he took her keys. Police spoke with the man and he agreed to bring her the keys.

* * *

A person called police and said the house next door on Amnicola Highway had the back door kicked in and the property owner had not been home in months. Police arrived and found the back door open and was not able to be secured. It was not clear when this had occurred and no owner was able to be contacted. No one was found inside the home at the time.

* * *

Police noticed an unoccupied Mazda MPV at the Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. Police ran the VIN on info channel and it returned out of Texas but was otherwise unregistered. A vehicle which also appeared to be this same vehicle was observed by police in the area of the Community Kitchen on that day.

* * *

While on routine patrol an officer saw two vehicles parked in the U-Haul lot at 2022 Broad St. while it was closed. Police ran the vehicles to see if they were stolen, but they were not. Police checked inside the vehicles to check for anyone needing assistance but they were unoccupied.

* * *

A man met police on Hixson Pike and said he was backing out of his driveway when a man in a vehicle was approaching and honking the horn. He said the man followed him to work and asked him what his problem was. He said the man got agitated and said, "I know where you live now and I'll go over there and ____ your wife, daughter, son, I don't care." He said the man left and he called police. The driver was identified using the license plate on his vehicle and using Criminal Justice portal to find his driver's license photo. The suspect was positively identified by the man. The man’s address was placed on the watch list for two weeks.


September 2, 2022

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

September 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Video Catches Suspect Slashing Tire At Microtel; Man Is Followed From His House To Work And Threatened

September 2, 2022

Man Sought For Rape In Rhea County Is Arrested In Indiana


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

Police responded to a vandalism at Microtel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A man said his tire had been slashed sometime between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. He said the hotel front desk had camera footage but ... (click for more)

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department with the help of the Indiana State Police arrested a fugitive from Rhea County in Lafayette, Ind. According to Detective Rocky Potter who heads the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

Police Blotter: Video Catches Suspect Slashing Tire At Microtel; Man Is Followed From His House To Work And Threatened

Police responded to a vandalism at Microtel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A man said his tire had been slashed sometime between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. He said the hotel front desk had camera footage but they would not show him without a police officer present. After gathering the man’s information, police responded to the front desk and saw the camera footage which showed a white male get ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something About The Growing Gap Between Pay Of Teachers, Central Office

Might I make the following suggestions regarding the growing salary gap between teachers, principals, assistant principals and other individuals that do not teach or supervise students in a school building. As you can see, from the published salaries in the Chattanoogan.com, the highest paid individuals are not in the schools teaching and supervising students. So, an ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

The temperature in Neyland Stadium will be in the high 80s tonight in Knoxville as the football Vols usher in the season but the expectations in Josh Heupel’s second season are much hotter. While my fall azaleas are in full bloom and my bang-bang roses are certainly proud, there is a delicious air of excitement with the UT football team opening its season in Neyland Stadium. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Swarm Past Ball State In Opener, 59-10

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, as Tennessee rolled past Ball State in the season opener, 59-10, Thursday night in front a crowd of 92,236 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols, who employ a high-octane offensive attack under second-year head coach Josh Heupel , eclipsed the 45-point mark for the fourth straight game. ... (click for more)

Game Week Info: Mocs Vs. Wofford Home Opener On Saturday

It’s almost here. We’re just two days away from gameday at Finley Stadium. The 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs host Wofford in not only the season opener, but more importantly, the Southern Conference start for both programs. Win and you’re in first. Lose…well, let’s just focus on that first part. You always want to make a good impression in an opener, but it’s vital when it ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors