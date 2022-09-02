Police Blotter: Video Catches Suspect Slashing Tire At Microtel; Man Is Followed From His House To Work And Threatened

Police responded to a vandalism at Microtel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A man said his tire had been slashed sometime between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. He said the hotel front desk had camera footage but they would not show him without a police officer present. After gathering the man’s information, police responded to the front desk and saw the camera footage which showed a white male get out of a U-Haul truck with a picture of an alien on the side and stab the man's tire with a knife. After gathering suspect information, police spoke with the man and he said he no longer wanted to press charges and just wanted to report it for insurance purposes.

* * *

A man on Gentry Road told police his catalytic converter was cut off his vehicle. His car was parked in the carport of the house. He started up his car and noticed the vehicle sounded different. He looked under it and saw two clean cuts and the catalytic converter was gone. His mechanic stated it would cost $1,300 to fix the damage. There was a flashlight found near the car but the man doesn't know if it is connected.

* * *

An employee for Republic Parking at 345 Frazier Ave. wanted a vagrant man trespassed from the garage. Police found the man and told him he was trespassed from the parking garage. He collected his things and left.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious package call at 6700 Bonny Oaks Dr. and found a black backpack placed between two concrete pillars underneath a railroad bridge. The Bomb Squad responded to the location and removed the backpack.

* * *

An anonymous complainant who works at Top Flight at 1300 Central Ave. found a knife behind a loading dock. He believes it may have been used in a crime, though no explanation could be given to why he believes this beyond the fact that it is a knife. The complainant requested that police take the knife, and therefore it was collected and taken to Property.

* * *

A woman on Jasmine Street told police she got into an argument with a man and said he took her keys. Police spoke with the man and he agreed to bring her the keys.

* * *

A person called police and said the house next door on Amnicola Highway had the back door kicked in and the property owner had not been home in months. Police arrived and found the back door open and was not able to be secured. It was not clear when this had occurred and no owner was able to be contacted. No one was found inside the home at the time.

* * *

Police noticed an unoccupied Mazda MPV at the Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. Police ran the VIN on info channel and it returned out of Texas but was otherwise unregistered. A vehicle which also appeared to be this same vehicle was observed by police in the area of the Community Kitchen on that day.

* * *

While on routine patrol an officer saw two vehicles parked in the U-Haul lot at 2022 Broad St. while it was closed. Police ran the vehicles to see if they were stolen, but they were not. Police checked inside the vehicles to check for anyone needing assistance but they were unoccupied.

* * *

A man met police on Hixson Pike and said he was backing out of his driveway when a man in a vehicle was approaching and honking the horn. He said the man followed him to work and asked him what his problem was. He said the man got agitated and said, "I know where you live now and I'll go over there and ____ your wife, daughter, son, I don't care." He said the man left and he called police. The driver was identified using the license plate on his vehicle and using Criminal Justice portal to find his driver's license photo. The suspect was positively identified by the man. The man’s address was placed on the watch list for two weeks.