Petition For Splash Pad At Collegedale Park Gains Momentum

A Splash Pad petition has been circulating the area with over 830 signatures in less than a week. Started by a passionate Collegedale mom, the idea was launched when the construction of the new Little Debbie Park next to the Collegedale Commons was underway.

After speaking with other moms, friends and families, it was determined that a petition should be started to see how much support there would be in the Collegedale area.

After speaking with community leaders including State Rep. Greg Vital and Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation Director David Barto, to determine next steps, they encouraged supporters to become engaged in the design process and gather community support.

Mr. Barto stated in a Facebook post, “I have been looking at the concept of Splash Pads for years. I think I can speak for Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation that if the community comes together on this we will work with you!” In recent years Collegedale has been looking at ways to expand its public parks and greenways because of the exponential community growth in the East Hamilton County.

After hundreds of shares between families, friends and community, the petition is well on its way for the goal of 1,000 signatures. Comments upon comments were posted on the petition some of which stated, “It would be the best addition to our park system,” “I have grandkids that would love this in the summer,” and “My son is autistic and loves to play in the water. It would be a fun place to take him.”

A few ways that the community has identified that the Splash Pad could help our community are:

It develops a strong sense of family and neighborhood Prevents hydration and a cool place to hangout

It’s a powerful learning tool for children’s development Improves real estate value

Cost effective by using low-maintenance materials and plug n play installations Collegedale mother

Brittany Collson, who has spearheaded the campaign, said, “Communities like Dalton, GA and Dunlap, TN have incorporated Splash Pads with great success and have found they are very popular. The Splash Pad at Coolidge Park is one of the most popular destinations downtown during the summer for families, but we need one closer to home.”

With 1,000 signatures, the petition will be taken to the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation and the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department to start the process of identifying an appropriate place and funding.

To sign the petition go to: https://www.change.org/collegedale-splashpad