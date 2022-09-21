 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Commission Tables Beck Resolution On $1 Million In COVID Funds To United Community Action Alliance

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday tabled a resolution to shift $1 million of COVID relief funds from two agencies to the United Community Action Alliance.

Commissioner Greg Beck said the alliance has been around since 2016 and has been especially effective in his District 5.

The prior County Commission had approved $600,000 for the Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement and $500,000 for the Urban League.

A Beck resolution proposed to cut the Sankofa allocation and the Urban League funds to $100,000 each. At the meeting, he amended the resolution to leave the Urban League without any funding.  

Commissioner Mike Chauncey moved to approve the resolution, but Commissioner Lee Helton said the matter "had come on rather quickly" and he needed more time to consider it. He also said it might set "bad precedent" for a new commission to undo spending allotments from a prior one.

The commission then voted to table the measure.

At the end of the meeting, officials of Sankofa and the Urban League hit the Beck resolution, saying they had gone through an extensive process before being awarded the funds.

They asked the commission to vote down the resolution, not just table it - saying otherwise their funding would be in limbo.

One speaker said Commissioner Beck has long been involved with the United Community Action Alliance and his home address was listed as its home base. She said in March he stated that he was the executive director of the United Community Action Alliance. 


There was such a ravine to the north of West Second Street at Cameron Hill that for many years no one ventured to build a house on the steep slope. The houses at that time ended at Pine Street. ... (click for more)

A man told police he was driving westbound on E. 11th St. and, while passing under the Norfolk Southern train bridge, a large piece of steel fell off the train track and struck his Chevy Silverado ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty has joined Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Deb Fischer (R-NE), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in introducing the Preventing Adversary Influence, ... (click for more)



John Troutt, Who Had Lived The Exciting Days Of The Old West, Occupied Large Home On West Second Street On Cameron Hill

There was such a ravine to the north of West Second Street at Cameron Hill that for many years no one ventured to build a house on the steep slope. The houses at that time ended at Pine Street. It was not until 1915 that a house was erected at 401 West Second. It was not only past Pine Street, but also above Poplar and just below Cedar. The handsome two-story house faced Second ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Part Of Train Track Falls Off Bridge And Strikes Truck; Woman Scammed Once, But Not Twice

A man told police he was driving westbound on E. 11th St. and, while passing under the Norfolk Southern train bridge, a large piece of steel fell off the train track and struck his Chevy Silverado on the front bumper area. Police observed the front bumper to be cracked as well as the driver side headlight. Police saw the large piece of steel, which appeared to be a piece of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Penalize Foul Mouths

When Brigham Young University played at Oregon last Saturday, the Ducks student section more than deserved an unsportsmanlike penalty. During the game, on four different occasions, the students chanted “F*** The Mormons! … F*** The Mormons! …” and, as we will all agree, there is no place in sports or anywhere else for such filth. Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly tweeted “Religious ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday’s football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press’ weekly top 25 poll. It’s the Vols’ highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus ... (click for more)


