Pedestrian Hit And Killed In Cleveland Tuesday Night

A man was hit and killed Tuesday evening in Cleveland.

At approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street.

The pedestrian was transported to Tennova where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time as investigators are still trying to determine next of kin. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



