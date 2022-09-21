Hagerty, Cornyn, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Prevent Foreign Adversaries From Influencing U.S. Policy

 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

United States Senator Bill Hagerty has joined Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Deb Fischer (R-NE), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in introducing the Preventing Adversary Influence, Disinformation and Obscured Foreign Financing Act, which would help close Foreign Agents Registration Act registration loopholes that allow unregistered agents of foreign adversaries to lobby in the United States.

“For too long, exemptions in U.S. law have allowed many persons in the United States who are paid to actively promote the interests of Communist China and other strategic adversaries to avoid registering as foreign agents,” said Senator Hagerty. “I’m pleased to co-sponsor the Preventing Adversary Influence, Disinformation, and Obscured Foreign Financing Act to end these exemptions. As nations like Communist China seek to exert new forms of foreign interference and malign influence in our democracy, laws governing the registration of foreign agents must keep pace with this evolving threat to U.S. national security.”

“To stop back-alley attempts by our enemies to influence American policymaking, it’s critical we close the loopholes allowing the worst offenders to spend millions of dollars on disinformation campaigns in the U.S.,” said Senator Cornyn. “This legislation would prevent adversaries like China and Russia from ‘ghost-lobbying’ by requiring foreign agents to register and disclose political activity to the Department of Justice.”

Background: 

The Foreign Agents Registration Act has not been amended since the 1990s, and the law has not kept up with modern foreign adversary influence campaigns using commercial activities and registration loopholes as subterfuge to spread disinformation. Currently, agents representing foreign adversaries are able to avoid FARA registration by taking advantage of the commercial activities and Lobbying Disclosure Act exemptions to avoid disclosing their lobbying efforts to the DOJ. This legislation would make it easier for the U.S. government to catch these unregistered agents in the act by removing the commercial activities and LDA registration exemptions that make it easy for foreign agents to lobby for America’s adversaries without having to disclose that they are being paid by a foreign adversary government. Foreign adversaries of the United States are defined by executive order as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and the Maduro regime, said officials. 


There was such a ravine to the north of West Second Street at Cameron Hill that for many years no one ventured to build a house on the steep slope. The houses at that time ended at Pine Street. It was not until 1915 that a house was erected at 401 West Second. It was not only past Pine Street, but also above Poplar and just below Cedar. The handsome two-story house faced Second

A man told police he was driving westbound on E. 11th St. and, while passing under the Norfolk Southern train bridge, a large piece of steel fell off the train track and struck his Chevy Silverado on the front bumper area. Police observed the front bumper to be cracked as well as the driver side headlight. Police saw the large piece of steel, which appeared to be a piece of the

Opinion

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Penalize Foul Mouths

When Brigham Young University played at Oregon last Saturday, the Ducks student section more than deserved an unsportsmanlike penalty. During the game, on four different occasions, the students chanted “F*** The Mormons! … F*** The Mormons! …” and, as we will all agree, there is no place in sports or anywhere else for such filth. Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly tweeted “Religious ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday’s football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press’ weekly top 25 poll. It’s the Vols’ highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus ... (click for more)


