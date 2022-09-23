Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).



III. Special Presentations.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 09-13-2022)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13840, known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget," so as to appropriate $1,382,573.00 from General Fund Contingency to various departments, amend Sections 5 and 5(a) to reallocate appropriations between departments, amend Section 7 (pay plans) to correct an error, and amend Section 7(d) to reallocate positions.An ordinance to amend the Capital Budget Ordinance No. 13841, known as “the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Capital Budget”, so as to appropriate $1,500,000.00 to Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise from the Affordable Housing Trust Capital Project.PLANNINGb. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with Vincent Properties, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the use of approximately one thousand two hundred (1,200) square feet of office space by the Department of Parks and Outdoors at 221 River Street, on a portion of Tax Map No. 135E-N-003, for the term of three (3) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of three (3) years each, with rent of $2,500.00 per month during the initial term with the effective date of October 1, 2022. (District 2)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) continuum of Care Competition funds for rapid re-housing and supportive services for literally homeless individuals and families, for an amount not to exceed $284,040.00.EDUCATION AND INNOVATIONEducationc. A resolution to provide services to 278 children through collaborations between Head Start/Early Head Start Grant and Childcare Network Redlands, Hope City Academy, Chambliss Center for Children, Maurice Kirby, Purpose Point, Signal Centers, Childcare Network Hamill Road, Childcare Network Grays Road, Childcare Network Third Street, Volunteer Center Chambliss Center, and Academy Center for Children, with the Head Start classrooms will serve 164, three (3) and four (4) year old children, in the amount of $550,666.50, and the Early Head Start classrooms will serve 114 infant and toddler children, in the amount of $719,484.00, for total amount of $1,270,150.50.d. A resolution to provide services to 126 children through collaborations between Expansion Early Head Start Grant and Childcare Network Redlands, Hope City Academy, Chambliss Center for Children, Maurice Kirby, Signal Centers, and Newton Center, in the amount of $1,175,820.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)FINANCEe. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 18381, establishing a policy for a supplemental tool allowance for eligible employees in the Department of Public Works at the Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus and the two (2) fleet garages located at Amnicola Highway and 12th Street.f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28365, entitled, "A resolution authorizing administrators and directors of the City of Chattanooga to accept donations under twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000.00)," to accept donations under $50,000.00 only if they do not place operational obligations on the City, and those donations accepted will be reported to the City Council not less than on a quarterly basis.g. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31198, authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Chattanooga 2.0 for the Quality Matters Fund, with United Way of Greater Chattanooga designated as fiscal agent, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise for Lyerly Street affordable housing, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.PLANNINGi. W. Stuart Wood, Kimberly J. Wood, and Abdon Vazquez (Scenic City Wine). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new proposed liquor store located at 3933 St. Elmo Avenue. (District 7)POLICEj. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to accept a Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) Grant on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department for Enforcement of Tennessee Driving Under the Influence Laws, to be used for overtime, supplies, and training/travel, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023, in the amount of $200,000.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)PUBLIC WORKSk. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-22-003-201, Aquarium and Williams Street Cleaning Contract for cleaning wastewater pipes, to Ace Pipe Cleaning, Inc., Kansas City, MO, in the amount of $78,280.00, with a contingency in the amount of $8,000.00, for a total amount of $86,280.00. (District 7)l. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31132, to increase the estimated amount of $250,000.00 for the roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, On-Call Blanket Contract No. E-19-011-202, with Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Morrison, TN, and Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, due to additional contract utilization at the Development Resource Center, WellAdvantage Center, South Chattanooga Community Center, Washington Hills Community Center, and Bessie Smith Cultural Center, for use by all departments, for a revised estimated amount of $500,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? Weigel’s d/b/a Weigel’s #100, 2230 Polymer Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421 - Certificate of Compliance for wine in grocery store. (District 6)? Weigel Stores, Inc. d/b/a Weigel’s #101, 5878 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343 - Certificate of Compliance for wine in grocery store. (District 3)? Scenic City Wine, 3933 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37409 - Certificate of Compliance for new liquor store. (District 7)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13840, known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget," so as to appropriate $1,382,573.00 from General Fund Contingency to various departments, amend Sections 5 and 5(a) to reallocate appropriations between departments, amend Section 7 (pay plans) to correct an error, and amend Section 7(d) to reallocate positions.An ordinance to amend the Capital Budget Ordinance No. 13841, known as “the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Capital Budget”, so as to appropriate $1,500,000.00 to Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise from the Affordable Housing Trust Capital Project.PLANNINGb. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PUBLIC WORKSa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains, and Drainage, Section 31-4, Installation, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception and Section 31-14, Private Communal Sanitary Sewer Systems, related to Sewer Lateral Maintenance. (Sponsored by Councilman Henderson, Councilwoman Hill, and Chairman Ledford)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution confirming the surplus of approximately a 14,863 square foot portion of Tax Map No. 135-016, located on the southeastern corner of the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant at 455 Moccasin Bend Road, and being adjacent to Moccasin Bend Golf Course. (District 1)MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution renaming and dedicating the Brainerd Community Center Complex located at 1010 N. Moore Road to the “Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center”. (District 5) (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford) Co-Sponsored by Councilmembers Ledford, Dotley, Coonrod, Hester, Noel, Smith, and Berz)PLANNINGc. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program Planning Grant from the United States Department of Transportation to fund feasibility studies for implementing the transportation project recommendations included in the Westside Evolves Plan, with the City’s contribution not to exceed $500,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $2 million. (District 7)PUBLIC WORKSd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew professional services On-Call Blanket Contract for Resident Project Representative (RPR) services, Contract No. E-20-011-401, for year three (3) of five (5) to the twelve (12) consultant firms listed that submitted qualifications in five (5) different categories per their qualification package: (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (3) Consor Engineering, LLC; (4) CTI Engineering, Inc.; (5) D. Martin & Partners, LLC; (6) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (7) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (8) S&ME, Inc.; (9) Southern Environmental Technologies, Inc.; (10) Thompson Engineering; (11) Volkert, Inc.; and (12) Woods Environment and Infrastructure, for a total amount of $2 million.e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew the professional services On-Call Blanket Contract for Landscape Architect Design Services, Contract No. W-16-011-101, for year three (3) of five (5) to the ten (10) consultant firms listed per their qualifications package: (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions; (3) Alfred Benesch and Company; (4) CDM Smith, Inc.; (5) Croy Engineering; (6) HDLA; (7) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (8) Ross/Fowler, P.C.; (9) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; and (10) WMWA Landscape Architects, for a total amount of $1,250,000.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to accept a non-competitive American Rescue Plan Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Water Infrastructure Investment Program for stormwater and wastewater capital projects at Wet Weather Phase 6 – Hixson Pump Station 1 and Dartmouth/Five Points Watershed Stormwater Improvement Project, for a total amount of $16,667,052.02.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.