Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ASHLEY MONIQUE

1212 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AARON, DONAVAN RAY

935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEENE, JASON TODD

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENDALL, DELLAMAY

3801 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME

1 E 11TH ST APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

4505 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162913

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNS, ERIC LEBRON

2723 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CAMPBELL, AARON MATHEW

2129 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



CANSECO-VELASCO, ELOY

102 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CRAIG, DELBERT WAYNE

2305A ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063918

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

2711 Long St Chattanooga, 374083042

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DOMER, ALAN EVERETT

1742 TIMBER CREEK RD NE CLEVELAND, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOZIER, LILY SEQUOIA

503 SOUTHERN TURF DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE

1643 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SPEEDINGEDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE3811 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDFORKAN, GARRET VINCENT4001 BELVOIR DR SW HUNTSVILLE, 35805Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOFORTH, JOSHUA HAROLD733 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF ROXICODONE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONGORE, JULIE BONNER763 FLINN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IIIGRAY, DYREY908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101211Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHESTER, ALEA BERLYN503 SOUTHERN TURD DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHUNTER, SHANTON RAY2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211685Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:INDECENT EXPOSUREVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICMALONE, ARIELLE J6512 MIIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMANNING, KEVIN BENNETT5712 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI4325 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS214 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON3200 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMORRIS, KEVIN J1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMOSLEY, KOLBE STERLING710 MOORE AVE LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICOTTINGER, MELISSA SUSAN909 B SHINGLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPEREZ MENDEZ, CLIFOR DONALDO2506 YORK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPEREZ REYNOSO, ALEX2908 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)RHEAL, BRANDON KEITH348 CLOVER DALE RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSALAS-MIGUEL, OSCAR RODERIT1818 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA2506 LAURA ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLUDER, ANTHONY RAY111 ROBIN HILL RD APT A DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURETO APPEARSWAFFORD, ANN MARIE682 9TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, LYNDON KANISE4427 HIGHWAY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE (ALIAS CAPIASCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFALSE REPORTSVASQUEZ, HAMILTON ENAMIASAge at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGWARE, JAWAUN DEONTE4138 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE1313 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPETITION TO REVOKE