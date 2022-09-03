Man, 59, Shot Late Friday Night On Talley Road

A man, 59, was shot on Talley Road late Friday night.
Chattanooga Police responded at 11:18 p.m. and were notified that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the victim, who was then transported by EMS to a local hospital.
The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing, and Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.