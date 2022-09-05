 Tuesday, September 6, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman, 60, Carried Out Of Woods After Fall At Paradise Falls On Mowbray Mountain

Monday, September 5, 2022

A number of rescue personnel came to the rescue of a 60-year-old female who had injured herself on Monday evening on Mowbray Mountain. 

The personnel responded to Paradise Falls (Barker Camp Road) on the injured hiker.

At 7:15 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting the woman had slipped on the rocks, fell and sustained injuries that required rescue personnel to carry her a mile out of the wooded terrain.

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to Paradise Falls and requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Tennessee State Parks and Lewis Chapel Fire Department responded to the scene. Dallas Bay VFD was on stand-by at their station.

Rescue personnel used ATV’s to carry personnel and medical supplies into the wooded trails to find the injured hiker.

At 9 p.m., rescue personnel confirmed to dispatch they made contact with the injured hiker, assessed her injuries and secured her in the stretcher.

At 9:54 p.m., rescue personnel drove the injured hiker out on a 6x6 ATV and met with Hamilton County EMS at 10:04 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS then transported the woman to a local hospital.


September 6, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Gives Intoxicated Man Walking In Street A Ride Home; Officer Finds 12 Spent Shell Casings On Arlington Avenue

September 5, 2022

Customers Of Summerville, Ga. Water Utility Told To Boil Their Water


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, DESTINY JUNE SKY 511 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

While driving northbound on Hixson pike, an officer saw a white male walking down the middle of Hixson Pike, impeding the roadway. The officer turned around to the southbound lane and spoke with ... (click for more)

Customers of the Summerville, Ga., Water Utility District have been told to boil any water used for drinking or cookimg until advised that the water is safe. Officials said the water supply ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, DESTINY JUNE SKY 511 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BUCKNER, CODY AME 3218 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officer Gives Intoxicated Man Walking In Street A Ride Home; Officer Finds 12 Spent Shell Casings On Arlington Avenue

While driving northbound on Hixson pike, an officer saw a white male walking down the middle of Hixson Pike, impeding the roadway. The officer turned around to the southbound lane and spoke with the man. He said he was walking home from a bar and didn't want to drive knowing he was too intoxicated to do so. After running him in NCIC and determining he was clean, the officer gave ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (3)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

UTC's Lowery Named SoCon Defensive Player Of The Week

The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs 31-0 win over Wofford was a definitive beginning putting the good guys atop the Southern Conference standings from the start. Sophomore defensive back Reuben Lowery III earned SoCon Defensive Player of the Week presented by Geico honor for leading that superlative effort. “Reuben is one of those guys who works hard and is about all the right ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors