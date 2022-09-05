Woman, 60, Carried Out Of Woods After Fall At Paradise Falls On Mowbray Mountain

A number of rescue personnel came to the rescue of a 60-year-old female who had injured herself on Monday evening on Mowbray Mountain.

The personnel responded to Paradise Falls (Barker Camp Road) on the injured hiker.

At 7:15 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting the woman had slipped on the rocks, fell and sustained injuries that required rescue personnel to carry her a mile out of the wooded terrain.

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to Paradise Falls and requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Tennessee State Parks and Lewis Chapel Fire Department responded to the scene. Dallas Bay VFD was on stand-by at their station.

Rescue personnel used ATV’s to carry personnel and medical supplies into the wooded trails to find the injured hiker.



At 9 p.m., rescue personnel confirmed to dispatch they made contact with the injured hiker, assessed her injuries and secured her in the stretcher.

At 9:54 p.m., rescue personnel drove the injured hiker out on a 6x6 ATV and met with Hamilton County EMS at 10:04 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS then transported the woman to a local hospital.