Driver Of Moped Seriously Injured In Crash In Cleveland Early Thursday Morning

A woman driving a moped was seriously injured Thursday morning, when a car rear-ended her.

Te Cleveland Police Department responded at apporximately 5:07 a.m. to a crash with serious injuries on Keith Street at Northwood Drive, involving a vehicle and a moped.

The driver of the moped was flown by Life Force to Erlanger with serious injuries.

Her status is unknown.

Based on the preliminary investigation, both the vehicle and the moped were traveling south on Keith Street when the vehicle struck the rear end of the moped. The moped was traveling in the right-hand lane of travel. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The roadway was shut down from the time of the crash until shortly after 9 a.m. to allow the CPD Crash Team to process the crash site and thoroughly investigate.

This crash is under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department Crash Team.