Work To Get Underway To Provide New Access Between Mall, I-75

TDOT and city of Chattanooga are set to begin work together this summer providing new freeway access to and from Hamilton Place Mall, TDOT officials said.

The I-75 Interchange at Hamilton Place Boulevard project extends approximately 1.7 miles from south of the Hamilton Place Boulevard interchange to north of the Shallowford Road interchange.

Officials said, "The project expands the interchange to a full access facility by providing for an I-75 South exit to Hamilton Place Boulevard, and I-75 North access from Hamilton Place Boulevard."

The new I-75 South access will share an exit with Shallowford Road. The new ramp will go underneath the Shallowford Road bridge, over the I-75 South entrance ramp from Shallowford Road, and then cross over the interstate near the existing I-75 South entrance ramp from Hamilton Place Boulevard.

The new I-75 North access will enter the on-ramp at the intersection of Hamilton Place Boulevard and the entrance to the mall’s Ring Road. The new ramp will go over the I-75 North exit ramp to Shallowford Road, underneath the Shallowford Road bridge, and then merge with the I-75 North Shallowford Road entrance ramp traffic before merging with I-75 North.