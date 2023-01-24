Latest Headlines

Dead Deer Removed From A Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023

A dead deer was removed from the roadway in the 5500 block of Tucker Road.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 10200 block of Apison Pike.

Police assisted medical personnel at a West District clinic with an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up for court for a speeding ticket.

Police and the fire department responded to the Garden Plaza assisted living facility for a fire alarm. The alarm was accidentally pulled.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants from original drug charges.

An individual called police for assistance in the 10000 block of Apison Pike believing that they were being followed. There were no signs that this was the case and they were advised to take a different route home.

An officer checked on an occupied vehicle on the side of the road in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok. The driver had pulled to the shoulder in order to send a text message.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a domestic disorder in the 9400 block of Oak Street.

Latest Headlines
Cleveland Uncovering Architectural Jewels At Old Cherokee Hotel
Cleveland Uncovering Architectural Jewels At Old Cherokee Hotel
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
UTC Student Charged In Arson That Caused Evacuation Of Some 400 Students
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Mission Ridge Road
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
  • 1/27/2023

Win a pair of tickets from Chattanoogan.com to the upcoming production of My Fair Lady at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. There will be three sets of two tickets each given away ... more

Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
  • 1/24/2023

A man who witnesses say drove down crowded Main Street on the wrong side of the road last Friday afternoon is facing multiple charges. Burton Webb, 44, of 1278 Duane Road, was finally taken ... more

UTC Student Charged In Arson That Caused Evacuation Of Some 400 Students
  • 1/24/2023

A UTC student has been charged with aggravated arson in connection with a small fire that caused the evacuation of some 400 students. Justin M. Madge, 18, of Franklin, Tn., is charged in the ... more

Breaking News
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
  • 1/24/2023
Dead Deer Removed From A Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/24/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2023
Police Blotter: Manager Suspicious Of Man Walking Around Store With Beer; People Setting Up Camp Under Church Stairs Say They Are Just Going To Services
  • 1/24/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Pro-Lifers Endure Glass Spray At Abortion Rally
  • 1/24/2023
An Old Oak Tree
  • 1/22/2023
60,000 Lives Saved
  • 1/22/2023
Sports
ESPN's College GameDay Coming To Knoxville For Lady Vols/UConn Showdown
  • 1/24/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
  • 1/23/2023
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
  • 1/24/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Jr. Clay, Former McCallie Player, Is OVC Co-Player Of The Week
Jr. Clay, Former McCallie Player, Is OVC Co-Player Of The Week
  • 1/24/2023
Happenings
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
  • 1/24/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents “Go Red for Women” Through Feb. 28; Opening Reception Feb. 3
  • 1/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Tennessee Political Humor No. 1
Jerry Summers: Tennessee Political Humor No. 1
  • 1/23/2023
McKamey Animal Center Hosts New Community-Based Event, Dining For Paws
  • 1/24/2023
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
  • 1/23/2023
Entertainment
Jazz Vespers Service Will Be Sunday
  • 1/24/2023
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Fortune Feimster Comes To Memorial Auditorium Feb. 5
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Pro-Lifers Endure Glass Spray At Abortion Rally
  • 1/24/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
  • 1/24/2023
Miller & Martin Elects Attorneys Elizabeth Marquardt And Scott Simmons As Members
Miller & Martin Elects Attorneys Elizabeth Marquardt And Scott Simmons As Members
  • 1/23/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/23/2023
Real Estate
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
  • 1/23/2023
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/20/2023
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Announces HEROES Fire Safety Program For Licensed Real-Estate Agents And Home Inspectors
  • 1/24/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Hamilton County Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 1/23/2023
Rep. Raper Leads Efforts To Reduce Student Truancy In Cleveland, Bradley County Schools
  • 1/23/2023
Dr. Corey Campbell Named Vice President For Academic Affairs At Cleveland State
Dr. Corey Campbell Named Vice President For Academic Affairs At Cleveland State
  • 1/23/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Honors National Activity Professionals Week
  • 1/23/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-Of-Life Support Program
  • 1/23/2023
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
  • 1/23/2023
Memories
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Outdoors
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
  • 1/22/2023
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
  • 1/23/2023
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
  • 1/23/2023
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Obituaries
Lenora Mae Miller
  • 1/24/2023
Margaret Ann Erwin
Margaret Ann Erwin
  • 1/23/2023
Albert Leon Beaman, Jr.
Albert Leon Beaman, Jr.
  • 1/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
  • 1/24/2023
Dendy, Benjamin Shaw (LaFayette)
  • 1/24/2023
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2023