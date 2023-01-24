Dead Deer Removed From A Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A dead deer was removed from the roadway in the 5500 block of Tucker Road.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 10200 block of Apison Pike.

Police assisted medical personnel at a West District clinic with an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up for court for a speeding ticket.

Police and the fire department responded to the Garden Plaza assisted living facility for a fire alarm. The alarm was accidentally pulled.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants from original drug charges.

An individual called police for assistance in the 10000 block of Apison Pike believing that they were being followed. There were no signs that this was the case and they were advised to take a different route home.

An officer checked on an occupied vehicle on the side of the road in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok. The driver had pulled to the shoulder in order to send a text message.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a domestic disorder in the 9400 block of Oak Street.